Eid Al Fitr 2022: Holidays for Dubai private schools announced

Educational institutes are scheduled to resume work on Monday, May 9

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 11:44 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 12:42 PM

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools in Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, KHDA, wrote "Schools will be closed the week starting Monday, May 2." The authority added that students would enjoy a 7-day long holiday and classes would resume from Monday, May 9.

This is as per the recent government guidelines released to Dubai private schools on Tuesday.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

ALSO READ: