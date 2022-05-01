Eid Al Fitr 2022: Covid-19 safety guidelines issued for celebrations

Authorities urge people to follow rules for everyone's safety

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 12:04 PM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 12:40 PM

As the UAE gears up for Eid Al Fitr celebrations on Monday (May 2), citizens and residents need to be aware of the country's latest Covid-19 protocols for the Islamic festival.

Announced recently, worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid Al Fitr prayers. These protocols outline regulations for mosques and protocols for prayers, to celebrate in a safe environment.

Everyone must maintain a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile application, and vulnerable groups must be cautious.

Authorities have also urged residents and visitors to cooperate with them to celebrate Eid safely with loved ones.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has also urged people to protect the most vulnerable categories from infection.

Revised protocols for Eid Al Fitr prayers:

> The protocols stipulate conditions related to Eid celebrations, including ensuring a valid green pass on the Al Hosn and adhering to preventive procedures, such as wearing face masks and practising social distancing, especially when nearby vulnerable groups.

> Outside areas of mosques must display physical distancing stickers, along with the possibility of gathering in parks and parking lots nearing mosques.

> Gates of mosques must be opened after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid for prayers -- provided that external speakers can broadcast the Eid takbeers half an hour before the prayer.

> The durations of the prayer and Khutba must not exceed 20 minutes, and it is vital for the entrances and exits for worshippers to be supervised by police patrols, volunteers and imams to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly prayers.

> Worshippers must wear face masks at all times and follow physical distancing at a distance of one metre, as well as use personal or disposable prayer mats.

> The public has been urged to avoid gatherings and greeting each other by shaking hands after prayers.

> Use electronic alternatives for giving Eid presents (Eidi) and limit celebrations to immediate family members and relatives.

