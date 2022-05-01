Eid 2022: Here's how you can get back to a normal diet after Ramadan

A clinical dietitian reveals tips to ensure a healthy transition after the Holy Month

After 30 days of fasting in Ramadan comes Eid Al Fitr's celebrations that brings together families and friends over lavish food feasts.

Nutritionists, however, urged residents to ensure a smooth transition to a normal diet after Ramadan to avoid health issues.

"Treating food as a reward can endanger your efforts to develop a healthy diet in your daily life. Listen to your body and practice partial control," said Javeria Qureshi, Clinical Dietitian, Thumbay hospital Fujairah.

Restoring metabolism starts with getting your sleep routines, hydration and nutrition back on track.

Here are some tips to start:

Don't skip breakfast

After a month without breakfast, the body needs to reconstruct itself to start eating again in the morning. Hence, start by repeating what you did during the Iftar in Ramadan. Eat dates with milkshakes and smoothies. Eat high-protein food or fruits. You can try different food category options, but don't skip breakfast.

Eat small nutritious meals

Our metabolism changes with dietary patterns and the timing of our food intake. The most important aspect of the post-Ramadan transition is the ability to restore metabolism by setting regular mealtimes in the right portions. Eat a healthy breakfast and keep your evening meals lighter with vegetables, raw salads, and whole grains to get enough fibre. You can also consume lean, untreated protein. Cottage cheese and buttermilk should be part of your daily life as it not only helps with digestive and stomach problems, but also helps in keeping you cool in this hot weather.

End your meals early

Everything is eaten at night during Ramadan, so it is important to separate your body from your nightly diet to regain complete normalcy. Increase consumption of nutritious foods such as vegetables and salads as they are quick means to lose weight while guaranteeing great detoxification for the body.

Eat sweets in moderation

On Eid's day, practising moderation in sweets would be the best bet to ensure your health remains strong. Eating mindfully is the key here. However, replace soft drinks and juices with plenty of water to drive your metabolism.

Put some food on your blacklist

During Eid, do not eat fried foods, fast foods, junk foods, or greasy and spicy foods. Ideally, this should be followed all year round, but it's especially important after a fasting month, as your body is more likely to experience gas, acidity, and indigestion. Drink plenty of water to rehydrate.

Eid Do's and Dont's:

Do's:

1. Gradually return to normal eating habits by adding a meal or snack at a time to avoid putting a load on the stomach.

2. Replace your sweet cravings with fresh dried fruits such as dates, figs and raisins

3. Stay active by boosting metabolism through physical activity.

4. Balance your diet by combining foods from different food groups

5 . Try to use healthy cooking methods and consume more complex carbohydrates

Dont's:

1. Skip breakfast

2. Indulge in sugary and fatty food

3. Drink excessive amounts of caffeine

4. Consume processed foods instead of healthy foods

5. Eat big meals at a time, instead of dividing your meal into small frequent meals

6. Eat at night