By WAM Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 1:14 PM

To bring happiness and joy on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr children, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the disbursement of Eidiya – the tradition of giving cash to children during Eid – among children of beneficiary families social assistance provided by the Ministry of Community Development and those registered with local governments across all emirates.

The generous grant is for children under 18 years.