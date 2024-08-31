E-Paper

Veteran star Mohanlal denies link to power group in Malayalam film industry

Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 2:54 PM

After harrowing accounts of sexual abuse and harassment in the Malayalam film industry, veteran actor and former chief of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists Mohanlal broke his silence on the subject.

According to local media, the actor appreciated the state government's decision to release the Justice Hema Committee report. He also emphasised that he is unaware of any 'power groups' and is not a part of any of them.


After the report was released, Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue.

The Justice Hema Committee, formed in 2019 after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep, exposes the pervasive sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, with numerous women reporting unwanted advances, intimidation, and threats on film sets.

The committee also found that women are denied basic human rights such as access to toilets and changing rooms, even on sets. Women often have to find secluded spots to change or use the bathroom during outdoor shoots, with no access to water or basic facilities.

