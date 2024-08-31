Veteran star Mohanlal denies link to power group in Malayalam film industry

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 2:54 PM

After harrowing accounts of sexual abuse and harassment in the Malayalam film industry, veteran actor and former chief of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists Mohanlal broke his silence on the subject.

According to local media, the actor appreciated the state government's decision to release the Justice Hema Committee report. He also emphasised that he is unaware of any 'power groups' and is not a part of any of them.

After the report was released, Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue.