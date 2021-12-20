Look: Expat surprises girlfriend with proposal during first trip to Dubai's Global Village

The couple will tie the knot this month in an intimate ceremony

Photo: Supplied

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 4:09 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 5:02 PM

'Tis the season to be merry and probably to get married.

The festive atmosphere at Global Village brought a man down on one knee, right under the giant festive tree at Celebration Walk in Global Village and propose his lady love.

Overwhelmed with the celebrations and festive cheer, Frances Sigaya proposed to his girlfriend Izume Niwa on his first-ever visit to Global Village.

Frances surprised Izume and the other guests who had come to the Park to enjoy the weekend.

The couple is set to tie the knot this month in an intimate ceremony in Dubai.

Photo: Supplied

“I felt awkward when people started staring at us but the background was so lovely, with the festive tree and festive music that it all felt perfect,” said Izume.

Izume, 31, and Frances 33, both Filipinos, met on Facebook and have known each other for a year. Their friendship blossomed soon after, said Izume.

"Global Village is a special place and we are happy to start a new phase of our life with the festive spirit around us,” said Izume.

ALSO READ:

With the start of the Festive Season the Singing Santa is singing his favourite songs from his golden sleigh in Arabian Square in Global Village and will be spreading festive cheer until January 8.

Guests can also stop by the Mini Festive Market at Celebration Walk, to enjoy festive treats and trinkets while admiring the giant tree.

On December 31, families are invited to celebrate New Year at Global Village as it counts down to welcome 2022.

And for the first time, the Russian Pavilion will be celebrating its own special festive traditions from January 1 to 8.