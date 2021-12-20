Are you ready for a festive wonder?
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
Looking for a place full of festive spirit? A multi-cultural destination for families, Global Village is full of Christmas cheer and plenty of fun activities this festive season.
At Celebration Walk, a giant festive tree decorated with lights, baubles, and landmarks from around the world is the centrepiece of the special celebrations underway at Global Village this festive season until January 8, 2022.
Snow falling over the Christmas tree during the Tree Lighting ceremony held a week ago gave a hint of white Christmas. The flurries can still be enjoyed at Festival Wheel and at Celebration Walk every night during the festive season. Also, the now-famous Global Village teddy bears have donned their Santa Hats all around the Park to add to the festive feel.
Singing Santa on his golden sleigh is serenading guests with merry songs at Arabian Square every day of the festive season. Guests can also stop by the Mini Festive Market at Celebration Walk to enjoy Christmas treats and trinkets while admiring the decked-up tree.
A popular attraction at the Park, Carnaval is alive with festive music and lights each night. Even Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium is getting into the spirit of the season with its astonishing tiniest Santa in the world at Ripley’s Believe it or Not! created by none other than Willard Wigan, micro sculptor and creator of the world smallest hand-made micro art in history. You cannot leave Global Village without meeting our magical little Santa!
Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director, Marketing and Events at Global Village, said: “At Global Village, we celebrate culture and customs from around the world, so the entire park is full of the festive spirit. We have a whole slew of activities and exciting events that went live as soon as Santa came to town. Global Village is also a great place for gift shopping for people who want to give something really unique and special to their loved ones. There’s something magical about the look of wonder on a child’s face when they see snow, Santa or fireworks in the sky and we are looking forward to putting a smile on all our guests’ faces this holiday season.”
Guests can also purchase a gift wish for their children until December 30 from the “Message in a bauble” booth set up near Arabian Square. Kids can choose from 10 special Global Village experiences and, if they like, write a special note to Santa too before they throw their bauble into Arabian Square fountain. Every night at 11 pm Santa will step down from his sleigh to select a floating bauble and grant the wish of one lucky child. Each bauble costs Dh5 and all proceeds will go to charity.
On December 31, families are invited to celebrate New Year at Global Village with its renowned “around the world” New Year’s Eve fireworks. Entry to the park is designated for families and ladies only for that night. For the first time, the Russian Pavilion will be celebrating its own special festive traditions from January 1 until 8.
With festive mainstays, holiday shopping and celebratory treats from around the world, Global Village is the perfect family destination this festive season. The best tourist hotspot in town, Global Village is a unique multi-cultural family destination while the sprawling Park is a one-stop shop for some of the best entertainment, shopping, dining and attractions in the region.