Look: Santa skydives into Dubai's Global Village to light up giant Christmas tree, launch fireworks

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 2:16 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 2:23 PM

A giant festive tree decorated with lights, baubles and landmarks from around the world is a prelude to the special celebrations at Dubai's Global Village this festive season.

Global Village, region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is celebrating this season of joy until January 8, 2022, with fun activities for the whole family.

This past weekend, Santa skydived into Global Village to light up the tree and launch the festive fireworks.

As "Let it snow played" across the Park, it started snowing in Celebration walk to the delight of the guests. The now-famous Global Village Teddy bears have donned their Santa Hats all around the Park to add to the festive feel.

From December 15, Singing Santa will arrive in his golden sleigh to share his favourite festive songs in Arabian Square.

Guests can also stop by the Mini Festive Market at Celebration Walk, to enjoy Christmas treats and trinkets while admiring the giant tree.

Carnaval is also celebrating with festive music and lights and it will be snowing in front of Festival Wheel every night. Even Ripley’s Believe It Or Not is getting into the spirit of the season with their astonishing Have the pleasure to see the tiniest Santa in the world at Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

Either on the head of a pin, the tip of a pencil, or inside the eye of a needle, Willard Wigan is famous for creating tiny, beautifully crafted sculptures that are invisible to the naked eye.

The wondrous structures he creates are so delicate that he has to make cuts between heartbeats for his hand to be steady enough.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director, Marketing and Events at Global Village said, “At Global Village we celebrate culture and customs from around the world, so the entire park is getting into the festive spirit until January 8. We have a whole slew of activities and exciting events when Santa comes to town. Global Village is also a great place for gift shopping for people who want to give something really unique and special to their loved ones. There’s something magical about the look of wonder on a child’s face when they see snow, Santa or fireworks in the sky and we are looking forward to putting a smile on all our guests’ faces this holiday season.”

Also starting December 15, guests can purchase a gift wish for their children.

Kids can choose from 10 special Global Village experiences, if they like they can add a special note to Santa too before they throw their bauble into Arabian Square fountain.

Each night at 11 pm, Santa will step down from his sleigh to select a floating bauble and grant the wish of one lucky child. Each bauble costs Dh5 and all proceeds will go to charity.

On December 31, families are invited to celebrate New Year at Global Village with its renowned 'around the world' New Year’s Eve fireworks.

And for the first time the Russian Pavilion will be celebrating their own special festive traditions from January 1st to 8th.

With festive mainstays, holiday shopping and celebratory treats from around the world, Global Village is the perfect family destination this festive season.

The month-long festive celebrations also make Global Village the best place to enjoy the fantastic weather.