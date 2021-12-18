Global Village to host eight firework shows on New Years' Eve

Each show will mark the beginning of a new year in a different country around the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 1:26 PM

This New Year's Eve, Global Village will count down not once but eight times to welcome the new year with musical fireworks and cultural performances.

On December 31, Global Village will synchronise celebrations to mark New Years' Eve in eight different destinations around the globe.

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village said: "This New Year's Eve, we are counting down with the world to ring in 2022 in style. Throughout the night, guests will enjoy spectacular fireworks not just once, but eight times with incredible shows and celebrations in between."

Fireworks will start at the Park during the daytime as Australia enters the New Year at 5pm UAE time. Guests will then herald the New Year in the Philippines at 8pm, Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. At midnight, a dazzling five-minute long fireworks display will delight guests as the UAE welcomes the New Year. An hour later at 1am, the eighth and final fireworks display will coincide with the New Year in Russia.

The eve of December 31 is exclusively reserved for ladies and families. Gates open at 4pm and opening hours have been extended until 2am. For more information about Global Village's New Year line-up, visit www.globalvillage.ae