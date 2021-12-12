Dubai: DSF announces raffles, discounts up to 90%, concerts and fireworks

The shopping festival will run from December 15, 2021 to January 30, 2022

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 2:09 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 2:10 PM

Dubai Shopping Festival on Sunday announced a long list of incredible deals and prizes, innovative events and live concerts, drones and fireworks, laser shows, family entertainment shows and also a fully-furnished beachfront apartment in the upcoming 27th edition.

More than 1,000 brands and over 4,000 outlets will take part in the sales during the festival. While revealing the details of the mega event, it was announced that there will also be super 12-hour sales with discounts up to 90 per cent across major malls of Dubai.

“DSF has played a significant role in boosting Dubai’s profile. Attractions and retail sectors are performing with safety protocols and taking necessary precautions to keep visitors and shoppers safe at the same time. DSF has become a major social and cultural fabric, bringing people from over 200 nationalities. It’s also a magnet drawing people from across the world because every DSF showcases its very best. It did help establish Dubai as a multi-cultural destination for residents and visitors,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Al Khaja added that the 4.5-day working week is going to bring a lot of economic value to the city and the festival.

The shopping festival will run from December 15, 2021 to January 30, 2022, attracting visitors from its primary GCC and the Subcontinent markets as well as secondary markets such as the UK, France, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, US and others.

Below list of programmes:

DSF concerts and live events, stand-up comedy:

20-plus concerts, featuring A-list Western, Bollywood and Middle East artists. 300-plus events, upcoming talents, various live shows and performances across more than citywide locations including DWTC, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera, DSF Markets, Global Village, Expo District and Dubai Media City among others.

Cultural events:

Exclusive cultural events and family programmes will be lined up at over nine locations citywide including Al Seef Market, Global Village, Expo District, other indoor and outdoor locations.

Resident community engagements:

20-plus special door and community activations across more than 10 locations at core residential areas and markets.

Family entertainment:

More than 380 performances with daily programming and family-oriented entertainments featuring international touring shows and world-class exclusive DSF experiences at 40-plus locations in malls and retail districts.

Drones and fireworks:

Fireworks, drones, multi-sensory installations utilizing the latest technology will dazzle the city at numerous locations at Al Seef, The Beach, Bluewaters, Dubai Festival City, The Pointe, La Mer and The Dubai Frame. New year fireworks across the city. There will be a daily drone light show as well.

Hotels and resorts restaurants/ tourist attractions:

250-plus hotels and restaurants across the city will deliver unified and amplified festival experiences and offers during the festival.

DSF closing:

The festival’s closing will also be marked with a signature dazzling firework show at The Pointe as well as concerts and live events at Coca-Cola Arena.

Grand Raffles:

The festival will also see 40 million-plus prize values, daily prize draws broadcasting live at 100-plus locations across city malls and souks. Signature components include DSF Share Millionaire in cooperation with MAF Retail, Emirates Everyday Skywards Millionaire Promotion, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Raffle, Dubai Shopping Malls Group Raffle, Idealz Raffles and Infiniti and Nissan Mega Raffle Draws. There will also be a beach-front ready apartment given away during the festival.

