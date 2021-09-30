The story behind the gems

Sarvi Nouruzi is an innovative designer based in UAE.

The brand offers the highest quality of work with the most elegant designs for all jewellery fanatics and includes a wide range of stylish and elegant designs with customisable design packages.

We caught up with founder, Iman Saman and Sarvi Nouruzi, to find out about the evolution of his designs for Novi Galleries

With 10 years of experience in jewellery making, Iman Saman, Founder of Novi Galleries has been creating some of the finest designs for customers looking for a unique style. Here he reveals when he first discovered his love of jewellery, design inspiration and how the future looks like for Novi Galleries.

Tell us more about your brand Novi Galleries.

Novi Galleries is a jewellery-making workshop which is equipped with all kinds of modern machines and facilities and the most up-to-date designing programmes used in the design department. An extension was added in 2014 for setting up our watches. We have collaborated with major companies and we are proud to be one of the first companies to make platinum related products in Dubai. Our jewellery and materials are supplied from famous suppliers in Dubai. We express our gratitude to the UAE and Dubai Government who made it possible for us to launch our business here and we hope to have their continuous support in the future. We are constantly working to provide the best to our customers and it gives us immense pleasure that till date we have not received any complaints from our customers.

When did you discover your love for jewellery?

When I was younger, I used to observe different types of jewellery and designs. I realised the happiness people got by just wearing the piece of jewellery and that’s when I knew I wanted to do something in this field. I also believe that gemstones can provide a feeling of health and freshness to the person who wears it.

How would you describe your collections?

We would describe our jewellery as unique and beautiful. We have always tried our best to incorporate social ideas behind our designs and move ahead according to the desires of the customer.

Where do you find your design inspiration for your jewellery?

We have always tried to make our ideas with a combination of art and culture. The art includes the designs of different shapes and colors of stones that enhances their beauty.

What’s something unique about your jewellery that sets you apart from the rest?

What sets us apart from the rest of our competitors is that behind all our creations is an idea, a story or a social theme and a history that did not exist before. Our innovations set us apart from the rest. Trust and excellence is our motto.

Finally, what are your future plans?

We aim to establish ourselves as a global brand and offer unique products from our competitors. One of our future goals is to create diverse and luxurious galleries and showcase our collection to the elite class here in the UAE.

The name of the product:

‘Osh bam’ refers to the sun beams and rays

Details of product:

Round diamonds 6.65 ct G colour, vs and vvs Clarity

Marquise Diamond 2.33 ct G colour, vs and vvs Clarity

Gold 39.15 gm

Pink Rough diamond: 3.16 ct

D color Rough diamond: 6.3 ct

The distinctive feature of this product is that it does not have the same sample due to it being a unique piece. This necklace is a combination of different stones and shapes with varied colours, which in turn enhances the jewellery.