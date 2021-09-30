The story behind the gems
Sarvi Nouruzi is an innovative designer based in UAE.
The brand offers the highest quality of work with the most elegant designs for all jewellery fanatics and includes a wide range of stylish and elegant designs with customisable design packages.
We caught up with founder, Iman Saman and Sarvi Nouruzi, to find out about the evolution of his designs for Novi Galleries
With 10 years of experience in jewellery making, Iman Saman, Founder of Novi Galleries has been creating some of the finest designs for customers looking for a unique style. Here he reveals when he first discovered his love of jewellery, design inspiration and how the future looks like for Novi Galleries.
Tell us more about your brand Novi Galleries.
Novi Galleries is a jewellery-making workshop which is equipped with all kinds of modern machines and facilities and the most up-to-date designing programmes used in the design department. An extension was added in 2014 for setting up our watches. We have collaborated with major companies and we are proud to be one of the first companies to make platinum related products in Dubai. Our jewellery and materials are supplied from famous suppliers in Dubai. We express our gratitude to the UAE and Dubai Government who made it possible for us to launch our business here and we hope to have their continuous support in the future. We are constantly working to provide the best to our customers and it gives us immense pleasure that till date we have not received any complaints from our customers.
When did you discover your love for jewellery?
When I was younger, I used to observe different types of jewellery and designs. I realised the happiness people got by just wearing the piece of jewellery and that’s when I knew I wanted to do something in this field. I also believe that gemstones can provide a feeling of health and freshness to the person who wears it.
How would you describe your collections?
We would describe our jewellery as unique and beautiful. We have always tried our best to incorporate social ideas behind our designs and move ahead according to the desires of the customer.
Where do you find your design inspiration for your jewellery?
We have always tried to make our ideas with a combination of art and culture. The art includes the designs of different shapes and colors of stones that enhances their beauty.
What’s something unique about your jewellery that sets you apart from the rest?
What sets us apart from the rest of our competitors is that behind all our creations is an idea, a story or a social theme and a history that did not exist before. Our innovations set us apart from the rest. Trust and excellence is our motto.
Finally, what are your future plans?
We aim to establish ourselves as a global brand and offer unique products from our competitors. One of our future goals is to create diverse and luxurious galleries and showcase our collection to the elite class here in the UAE.
The name of the product:
‘Osh bam’ refers to the sun beams and rays
Details of product:
Round diamonds 6.65 ct G colour, vs and vvs Clarity
Marquise Diamond 2.33 ct G colour, vs and vvs Clarity
Gold 39.15 gm
Pink Rough diamond: 3.16 ct
D color Rough diamond: 6.3 ct
The distinctive feature of this product is that it does not have the same sample due to it being a unique piece. This necklace is a combination of different stones and shapes with varied colours, which in turn enhances the jewellery.
-
Metrolife
The story behind the gems
... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
A piece of art
The ordinary clothespin takes on a peculiar dimension in the hands of ... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
DM Consultants Expands Its Horizons to add two...
As the firm’s client, you will receive individual attention and ... READ MORE
-
Metrolife
Balance it out
Many gifts will excite a Libra; below are a few unique ideas to get your thoughts moving in the right direction
READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA...
The first phase of the contest will begin in October, and will... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony