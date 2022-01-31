UAE

Kosher Connect

Roll Pasti Kosher Place, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
Looking to taste famed Jewish dishes? Look no further. Afterall, it’s not just a cuisine; its a culture

Starting in the late 18th century, a popular treat throughout Europe was the ‘Mohntaschen’.

A folded, triangle, doughy cookie filled with fruit, nuts and chocolate, the pastry was eaten by all sects of the population. Considering the Jewish people’s preponderance to eat pastries on Purim and the word “mohn” sorta sounding like Haman, many scholars believe this is how the word “hamantaschen” came to be. Today, hamantaschen is relished by the masses. The Hamantaschen cookie recipe was shared from a Dubai-based member of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, the umbrella organisation for the Jewish communities in the six GCC countries:

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp kosher salt

2 tsp chopped nuts

1 tsp chopped berries

¼ tsp chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line two baking sheets with parchment paper

Mix together the wet ingredients: egg, oil, sugar and vanilla extract.

Add the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder and salt, and stir until a smooth dough is formed.

Roll out the dough to around ¼ inch thick. Cut circles using a glass cup.

Mix nuts, berries and chocolate chips for the filling

Place 1 teaspoon of the filling in the centre of the circles and pinch closed to form a triangle.

Bake the hamantaschin for 10-12 minutes.


