Kosher Connect

The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is all set for his Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel — an upcoming miniseries based on Marvel comics. The unabashed actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the ‘jack of all trades’.
Metrolife3 months ago
Looking to taste famed Jewish dishes? Look no further. Afterall, it’s not just a cuisine; its a culture
Starting in the late 18th century, a popular treat throughout Europe was the ‘Mohntaschen’.
A folded, triangle, doughy cookie filled with fruit, nuts and chocolate, the pastry was eaten by all sects of the population. Considering the Jewish people’s preponderance to eat pastries on Purim and the word “mohn” sorta sounding like Haman, many scholars believe this is how the word “hamantaschen” came to be. Today, hamantaschen is relished by the masses. The Hamantaschen cookie recipe was shared from a Dubai-based member of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, the umbrella organisation for the Jewish communities in the six GCC countries:
Ingredients
2 large eggs
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp kosher salt
2 tsp chopped nuts
1 tsp chopped berries
¼ tsp chocolate chips
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line two baking sheets with parchment paper
Mix together the wet ingredients: egg, oil, sugar and vanilla extract.
Add the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder and salt, and stir until a smooth dough is formed.
Roll out the dough to around ¼ inch thick. Cut circles using a glass cup.
Mix nuts, berries and chocolate chips for the filling
Place 1 teaspoon of the filling in the centre of the circles and pinch closed to form a triangle.
Bake the hamantaschin for 10-12 minutes.
The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is all set for his Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel — an upcoming miniseries based on Marvel comics. The unabashed actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the ‘jack of all trades’.
Metrolife3 months ago
As the firm’s client, you will receive individual attention and complete transparency
Metrolife4 months ago
Metrolife4 months ago
The ordinary clothespin takes on a peculiar dimension in the hands of renowned Israeli artist Zygo, elevating architectural aesthetics to new heights
Metrolife4 months ago
Many gifts will excite a Libra; below are a few unique ideas to get your thoughts moving in the right direction
Metrolife4 months ago
It’s the month of the lions and lionesses. Gifting Leo babies can seem intimidating, but we guarantee you won’t go wrong with these gifts
Metrolife4 months ago
Amidst an ocean of technical jargon, questionable metrics, and outdated tactics - Conversions seeks to become the digital team your business can trust to guide you along the right track.
Metrolife5 months ago
Many people feel that good home design is a luxury but it can also be affordable. Reshmika Chandrasekhar, Co-Founder, The Interior Curators takes you on a journey to redo your home on a budget and create a lively space that reflects you
Metrolife5 months ago