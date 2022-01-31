Sculpting Experiences

The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is all set for his Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel — an upcoming miniseries based on Marvel comics. The unabashed actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the ‘jack of all trades’.
Metrolife3 months ago
Ranim Mansour
Interior Designer, INTERIORS
Mansour has been honing her skills as an interior designer at one of Dubai’s most revered showrooms ¬— Interiors, part of Easa Saleh Al Gurg. Her ability to conceptualise clients visions and make them a reality, has given her the opportunity to make homes a place of comfort and style.
Describe you, the designer.
As a designer, I always look for comfort. At the end of the day, you reach home, that is your ultimate comfort zone, your sanctuary. Therefore, the most significant place at home is the living room and the bedroom. I like to design in a way that suits the comfort of my clients and adds a bit of style to it, something that reflects their personality as well.
What is design for you?
For me, design is the way your outlook is. Each person experiences something different when they enter a home. Like fashion, your home is a reflection of who you are. My personal choice is contemporary and modern designs, because there is so much we can do with it. For example, a Persian carpet, with some modern element is the sort of design that suits my taste.
Your masterpiece.
I love being able to start from scratch because it gives me a bigger canvas to work on. I like to customise design right from start to finish.
A designer you can resonate with.
I resonate with Pallavi Dean, a Dubai-based interior designer. Nisrine Lababidi, is a Lebanese designer who is also one of my favourite.
The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is all set for his Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel — an upcoming miniseries based on Marvel comics. The unabashed actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the ‘jack of all trades’.
Metrolife3 months ago
As the firm’s client, you will receive individual attention and complete transparency
Metrolife4 months ago
Metrolife4 months ago
The ordinary clothespin takes on a peculiar dimension in the hands of renowned Israeli artist Zygo, elevating architectural aesthetics to new heights
Metrolife4 months ago
Many gifts will excite a Libra; below are a few unique ideas to get your thoughts moving in the right direction
Metrolife4 months ago
It’s the month of the lions and lionesses. Gifting Leo babies can seem intimidating, but we guarantee you won’t go wrong with these gifts
Metrolife4 months ago
Amidst an ocean of technical jargon, questionable metrics, and outdated tactics - Conversions seeks to become the digital team your business can trust to guide you along the right track.
Metrolife5 months ago
Many people feel that good home design is a luxury but it can also be affordable. Reshmika Chandrasekhar, Co-Founder, The Interior Curators takes you on a journey to redo your home on a budget and create a lively space that reflects you
Metrolife5 months ago