Sculpting Experiences

Ranim Mansour

Interior Designer, INTERIORS

Mansour has been honing her skills as an interior designer at one of Dubai’s most revered showrooms ¬— Interiors, part of Easa Saleh Al Gurg. Her ability to conceptualise clients visions and make them a reality, has given her the opportunity to make homes a place of comfort and style.

Describe you, the designer.

As a designer, I always look for comfort. At the end of the day, you reach home, that is your ultimate comfort zone, your sanctuary. Therefore, the most significant place at home is the living room and the bedroom. I like to design in a way that suits the comfort of my clients and adds a bit of style to it, something that reflects their personality as well.

What is design for you?

For me, design is the way your outlook is. Each person experiences something different when they enter a home. Like fashion, your home is a reflection of who you are. My personal choice is contemporary and modern designs, because there is so much we can do with it. For example, a Persian carpet, with some modern element is the sort of design that suits my taste.

Your masterpiece.

I love being able to start from scratch because it gives me a bigger canvas to work on. I like to customise design right from start to finish.

A designer you can resonate with.

I resonate with Pallavi Dean, a Dubai-based interior designer. Nisrine Lababidi, is a Lebanese designer who is also one of my favourite.