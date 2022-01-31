Majestic Abode

The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is all set for his Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel — an upcoming miniseries based on Marvel comics. The unabashed actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the ‘jack of all trades’.
Metrolife3 months ago
Scaling up great heights with her creative vision and business acumen, Reenu Mohiindrra’s venture — Reeraj Royal Decor is winning the interior world, one project at a time. Her signature sumptuous designs are a hallmark found in grand residences and the most sought-after luxury hotels. Her hard work has helped her achieved great heights of success. Mohiindrra’s brainchild Reeraj Royal Decor is charting growth and how.
The interior designer has been living in Dubai since 2012 along with her twin daughters and husband. Mohiindrra always had an inclination towards creativity since her childhood and has channelled it passionately into a successful business. No wonder, her design sensibility along with exposure to different cultures have made her form a unique and finest interiors decoration firm in Dubai.
Mohiindrra has successfully completed the prestigious Women Entrepreneurs programme jointly conducted by Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore and Goldman Sachs. In 2012, she founded Reeraj Royal Decor, an international interior designer firm based in Dubai, Bahrain and Delhi. Ever since its inception, there has been no looking back as the company has taken on the diverse projects ranging from hospitality and commercial to residential. The brand also specialises in short term/long term rentals, budget luxury which includes childproof furniture with a minimalistic approach.
What gives the venture an edge over the others is that it has the capacity to take on large projects, and the design appetite to take on smaller works. “We aim to give people an amazing experience in the spaces we design. The staff in an office; the family at home; the children in school; the guests in a restaurant – we wake up and go to work for them. We’re changing what it means to be an interior design firm. A better culture, a better philosophy, a better way of working. Our philosophy to success is to learn,” remarked Mohiindrra.
Today Reeraj Royal Decor has accomplished high-end and spectacular projects for the likes of Kempinski Hotel Villa, Fairmont The Palm Jumeirah VIP lounge, Dusit Thani apartment, Banyan Tree hotel apartment, Emirates Hills, Arabian ranches, Penthouse downtown, Dubai hills, among others.
It has grown significantly due to its prowess and efficiency when it comes to forging long-term partnerships with significant brands, using email marketing to its advantage, leveraging influencer marketing and social media to the fullest.
Mohiindrra believed that design is the final destination of an artist’s meditation. “On the canvas of spaces with color of stories and tools of emotion when art is drawn by an artist conceives of amplifying the incubators or loved ones to come close and celebrate the occasion called life,” Mohiindrra stated.
anam@khaleejtimes.com
The multi-faceted Mohan Kapur is all set for his Hollywood launch with Ms. Marvel — an upcoming miniseries based on Marvel comics. The unabashed actor talks about breaking stereotypes and being the ‘jack of all trades’.
Metrolife3 months ago
As the firm’s client, you will receive individual attention and complete transparency
Metrolife4 months ago
Metrolife4 months ago
The ordinary clothespin takes on a peculiar dimension in the hands of renowned Israeli artist Zygo, elevating architectural aesthetics to new heights
Metrolife4 months ago
Many gifts will excite a Libra; below are a few unique ideas to get your thoughts moving in the right direction
Metrolife4 months ago
It’s the month of the lions and lionesses. Gifting Leo babies can seem intimidating, but we guarantee you won’t go wrong with these gifts
Metrolife4 months ago
Amidst an ocean of technical jargon, questionable metrics, and outdated tactics - Conversions seeks to become the digital team your business can trust to guide you along the right track.
Metrolife5 months ago
Many people feel that good home design is a luxury but it can also be affordable. Reshmika Chandrasekhar, Co-Founder, The Interior Curators takes you on a journey to redo your home on a budget and create a lively space that reflects you
Metrolife5 months ago