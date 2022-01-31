Majestic Abode

Reenu Mohiindrra, Founder, Reeraj Royal Decor

Reeraj Royal Décor customises your space that reflects your exquisite personal style

Scaling up great heights with her creative vision and business acumen, Reenu Mohiindrra’s venture — Reeraj Royal Decor is winning the interior world, one project at a time. Her signature sumptuous designs are a hallmark found in grand residences and the most sought-after luxury hotels. Her hard work has helped her achieved great heights of success. Mohiindrra’s brainchild Reeraj Royal Decor is charting growth and how.

The interior designer has been living in Dubai since 2012 along with her twin daughters and husband. Mohiindrra always had an inclination towards creativity since her childhood and has channelled it passionately into a successful business. No wonder, her design sensibility along with exposure to different cultures have made her form a unique and finest interiors decoration firm in Dubai.

Mohiindrra has successfully completed the prestigious Women Entrepreneurs programme jointly conducted by Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore and Goldman Sachs. In 2012, she founded Reeraj Royal Decor, an international interior designer firm based in Dubai, Bahrain and Delhi. Ever since its inception, there has been no looking back as the company has taken on the diverse projects ranging from hospitality and commercial to residential. The brand also specialises in short term/long term rentals, budget luxury which includes childproof furniture with a minimalistic approach.

What gives the venture an edge over the others is that it has the capacity to take on large projects, and the design appetite to take on smaller works. “We aim to give people an amazing experience in the spaces we design. The staff in an office; the family at home; the children in school; the guests in a restaurant – we wake up and go to work for them. We’re changing what it means to be an interior design firm. A better culture, a better philosophy, a better way of working. Our philosophy to success is to learn,” remarked Mohiindrra.

Today Reeraj Royal Decor has accomplished high-end and spectacular projects for the likes of Kempinski Hotel Villa, Fairmont The Palm Jumeirah VIP lounge, Dusit Thani apartment, Banyan Tree hotel apartment, Emirates Hills, Arabian ranches, Penthouse downtown, Dubai hills, among others.

It has grown significantly due to its prowess and efficiency when it comes to forging long-term partnerships with significant brands, using email marketing to its advantage, leveraging influencer marketing and social media to the fullest.

Mohiindrra believed that design is the final destination of an artist’s meditation. “On the canvas of spaces with color of stories and tools of emotion when art is drawn by an artist conceives of amplifying the incubators or loved ones to come close and celebrate the occasion called life,” Mohiindrra stated.

