DM Consultants Expands Its Horizons to add two new streams

As the firm’s client, you will receive individual attention and complete transparency

Established in 2015, DM Consultants’ journey thus far has been nothing short of exceptional. With an experienced group of immigration professionals at the helm, the firm’s goal at the start was simple enough — Redefine the Immigration Industry. Over a short span of six years, DM Consultants’ team is proud of who they are today and the recognition they have received as the largest immigration firm in the GCC. The success it has garnered thus far, by in large, can be attributed to the firm’s core fundamental, which is transparency. To date, DM Consultants has helped thousands of clients with its skilled immigration requirements by ensuring transparency in procedural practices.

The decision to add two new services or, in fact, to give due focus to two of its existing services, is partly down to how the immigration sector has evolved over the last couple of years. By launching DM Citizenship by Investment and DM Overseas Education Consultant as two standalone entities, DM Consultants wants to prepare itself to respond better to the industry’s growing needs. While DM Immigration Consultants will continue to offer advisory service to those seeking skilled immigrant visas, DM Citizenship by Investment will be stepping in to assist those who are seeking to migrate via business immigration. Furthermore, for students who are hoping to study abroad — guidance, counselling, and immigration assistance hereafter shall be provided by the consultants at DM Overseas Education Consultants.

Headquartered in Dubai, DM has 15 branches across the world at present. Apart from Dubai, there are branches in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah within the UAE; in Kuwait, Qatar Old Airport Road, Qatar West Bay, and Oman in the GCC; in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune in India and in Ontario, Canada. DM Consultants has expanded its existing infrastructure at each of these branches to accommodate the needs of those clients who will be reaching out to DM for Business Immigration and Overseas Education consultancy services. Over the last six years, DM has helped as many as 1,500+ aspirants accomplish their immigration goals by virtue of the philosophy — ‘Consumer Above All’.

Although DM Consultants is growing, it will not compromise on its existing values and philosophy. The company still believes in ‘No Fancy Labels, No False Commitments, No Improvised Counselors and No Quick-Fix Solutions’. Whether it be skilled immigration, business immigration or student immigration — DM Consultants’ priority still is to provide practical and simplified solutions to every single aspirant.