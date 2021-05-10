CZN Burak Iftar 2021: More than what 'meats' the eye

Last Sunday, I observed the fast during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It was a bit too late on the calendar but the occasion was special. Of course, it was the month of self-discipline and observance but there was another reason - an Iftar at the famed CZN Burak.

I arrived just after 6.45 pm to be greeted by the courteous staff and was promptly shown my table. Stepping inside the restaurant, which is located just opposite the Dubai Mall and overlooking Burj Khalifa, gives a different aura during the sunset. I took some moments to settle in and was plated the elaborate setting.

My reasons to pick one of the most wanted places in Dubai was not surprising. Apart from the chef's antics that I never skip on Instagram (mostly that of meat-full skewers), CZN Burak needs no introduction when it comes to authentic Turkish food. Being in Dubai for six years, there is no surprise as to what a traditional Iftar menu has to offer in restaurants across the city. What I wanted to try was traditional, yet different palate-wise. The popular brand that opened doors to visitors in December 2020 has continued to amaze the guests with its comprehensive menu. Its Iftar during the Holy Month was no different. Handpicked by the chef himself, the elaborate spread consisted of some of the most mouth-watering and sight worthy dishes consisting of veggies, meat, dairy and healthy oil.

With the signalling of the breaking of the fast, I quickly drank a mouthful of laban followed by dates. That done, I moved on to the mezze that comprised lentil soup oozing of potato that can simply warm any soul. Next on the platter was kisir (bulgar mixed with pepper and tomato paste), cacik (yogurt blended with cucumber with dried mint and olive oil), crackling hummus, olive salad, acili ezme, vine leaves dolma, moutabbal (charcoal-grilled eggplant mashed with yogurt, tahini, lemon juice), muhammara (full of tomato, red pepper and walnuts).

Asur (lamb meat with barley, pepper, tomato paste and a lot of butter)

For hot starters, there was asur (lamb meat with barley, pepper, tomato paste and a lot of butter), fried icli kofte, kabseh and mixed grill with freshly baked breads. For a restaurant that had its hands full literally, the food was quite consistent and to the temperature that they should be - hot or cold. No compromise on that.

Cheese kunafa

Finally, the dessert to die for - cheese kunafa. The stringed pastry had the perfect balance of special cheese and sugar and topped with pistacchios. If you are willing to take a leap, savour it with a dollop of Turkish ice cream.

With utmost safety protocols in place, rest assured the only thing one can be worried about is the place in their tummy.