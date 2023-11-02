UAE: Indian cab driver who just started work wins Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 1:23 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 1:25 PM

Indian expat Abdul Gafoor had just arrived in Sharjah seven months ago to work as a taxi driver. Though he has yet to receive a regular salary, he has been buying a Mahzooz ticket every week. Last Saturday was his lucky day — he bagged Dh100,000.

Gafoor said he learnt about the draw from his roommates. Since he was still training for his job, he didn't have much money — but that didn't stop him from forking out Dh35 every week to join Mahzooz.

He was overwhelmed upon seeing his name on the app. He hasn't told his wife the good news yet, but he said the prize money would certainly go to clearing some financial liabilities.

The other two winners of Mahzooz's Dh100,000 guaranteed weekly prize were also Indian nationals: 40-year-old Abu Dhabi resident Pratik and longtime expat Sathiya.

Like Gafoor, Pratik and Sathiya had been buying Mahzooz tickets almost every week.

Pratik, who started participating last year, said he and his wife would mostly spend the money on their children's education. Then, part of it will go to buying more Mahzooz tickets.

Sathiya, the third winner, has been living in the UAE with his wife for over two decades. They also have a 19-year-old child.

The project manager, who works for a private energy company in Dubai, has been participating in Mahzooz since its inception. Now that he finally won, he said his prize would go into securing his child's education.

