Dubai: Indian expat wins Dh100,000 after buying Mahzooz ticket at last minute

The aircraft is designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights
Indian expat Shafeek, who lives in Saudi Arabia, randomly bought one Mahzooz water bottle just before the cut-off time on Saturday. He had no idea he won Dh100,000, until he got a call and an e-mail.
Married with three sons who live back home, Shafeek has been working in the Kingdom for 26 years and currently runs a seafood business. He weren't able to tell his family about the win right away as heavy rains in Kerala disrupted his connection.
Shafeek was among the three winners of Mahzooz's guaranteed raffle prize of Dh100,000. Two others, who also live outside the UAE, got lucky.
Bayejid, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi who also resides in Saudi Arabia, found out about Mahzooz Saturday Millions through a news channel that reported on a previous Dh1-million winner. When he saw his raffle ID during the live show on Saturday, he rushed to share the exciting news with one of his four brothers. Bayejid's plans include using the funds to start a business back in Bangladesh.
The other winner, Muhammad, is from Malaysia and a friend introduced him to Mahzooz in August. The 28-year-old, who has a 1-year-old son, started actively participating in the draw after noticing the incredible number of winners every week.
Unlike many, he didn't watch the live show but discovered his incredible luck when he checked YouTube, Facebook, and his Mahzooz account on Sunday morning.
He intends to use his winnings for house renovations, and improve his family’s standard of living, while securing a brighter future for his baby.
