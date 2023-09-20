'First time I've seen so many zeroes': Asian expat wins Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

The 31-year-old is a hardworking supervisor who works for a private contracting company

A Bangladeshi expat based in Saudi Arabia, MD Shahin, has become a Mahzooz millionaire.

MD Shahin, originally from Bangladesh, currently lives and works in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

His winning moment came as a complete surprise. Alone at the time, he received an email notification from Mahzooz announcing him as the winner of the weekly raffle prize being the holder of the raffle ID number 38225819.

The 31-year-old is a hardworking supervisor who works for a private contracting company. He has been participating in Mahzooz draws ever since he was introduced to the draw almost a year ago through Facebook.

Overwhelmed with disbelief, he immediately logged into his Mahzooz account to verify the astonishing news, where he saw the large sum – Dh1 million.

“I was shocked and speechless when I realized I had won," he exclaimed. "I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the amount in my Mahzooz account. It's the first time I've seen so many zeroes in my account. Winning such a substantial sum makes me incredibly grateful for this opportunity”.

Despite being far from his loved ones, he was quick to share the good news with his family in Bangladesh. Their joy and excitement knew no bounds upon hearing about his life-altering win.

The 146th draw saw 731 participants take home Dh1,379,000 in prize money, where 14 participants matched four out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh14,285 each. 716 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

