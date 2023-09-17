UAE: 62nd millionaire crowned with Mahzooz' 146th raffle draw

It is among the largest airport terminals in the world has the capability to handle 45 million passengers per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour
Mahzooz crowned its 62nd millionaire this week in its 146th draw, as 731 participants took away Dh1,379,000 in prize money.
MD Shahin, holding the raffle ID number 38225819 won the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 14 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 22,27,36,43,47 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh14,285 each.
716 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
