Two brothers arrested for stabbing Indian student in Melbourne

Two brothers have been arrested for stabbing a 22-year-old Indian student In Melbourne's south-east suburb of Ormond, Australia Today reported.

Navjeet Singh Sandhu was stabbed while attempting to mediate in a fight Saturday morning outside a residence on North Road.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene around 1 am, discovering Sandhu and another individual, 30-year-old Sharvan Kumar, both with stab wounds. Despite efforts, Sandhu's injuries proved fatal, while Kumar was taken to the hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Police reports indicate that the individuals involved were acquainted with each other, as reported by Australia Today.

Those apprehended have been identified as Abhijeet (26) and Robin Gartan (27) from regional New South Wales. The suspects face extradition to Victoria for their alleged involvement in Sandhu's murder. .

Victoria Police homicide detectives reached Goulburn to arrest the brothers who have appeared in court for an extradition hearing, Australia Today reported.

Gurmeet Singh, a close family friend and Sandhu's roommate, penned heartfelt words on a GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting the grieving family, describing Sandhu as the cherished son of his parents and a loving sibling to two sisters.

The GoFundMe campaign endeavours to raise funds to repatriate Sandhu's remains to India and extend financial assistance to his mourning family.

