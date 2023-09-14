Pakistani based in Saudi Arabia becomes millionaire in Mahzooz draw

The draw produced a spectacular series of winners, with 1,202 participants sharing a total prize of Dh1,494,750

Mahzooz, the UAE's leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent cash payouts, continues to serve as a beacon of hope, touching the lives of thousands of participants every week worldwide. The remarkable story of Zain, a Pakistani expat living in Saudi Arabia, exemplifies Mahzooz's extraordinary reach and its ability to transform lives far beyond the borders of the UAE.

The 41-year-old Zain, who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and now works as an IT Support specialist there, scored his first important win with Mahzooz, on September 9 at the 145th draws.

When Zain received an email notification from Mahzooz, while preparing to spend time with his family, he initially believed he had won the third prize of Dh250. It wasn't until he logged into his Mahzooz account after returning from his outing that he realised he had actually won the Dh1 million raffle prize.

"It's an incredible surprise, and it just makes my life a million times better right now," exclaimed an ecstatic Zain, who discovered Mahzooz through a UAE-based news portal nearly a year ago. Ever since, he has been faithfully participating in Mahzooz every week, in the hope of striking it big one day.

Zain's success represents more than just a financial windfall; it showcases his determined attitude and his belief that luck can be yours if you persist and keep trying. Zain's victory sends a message of optimism and resolve to others, highlighting how Mahzooz provides individuals with an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.

The same 145th Mahzooz draws produced a spectacular series of winners, with 1,202 participants sharing a total prize of Dh1,494,750.

