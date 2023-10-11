Sharjah-based Indian expat wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Two other lucky winners drive away luxury vehicles

by Web Desk Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 2:21 PM

Sharjah-based Indian national won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion when the draw was held on Wednesday at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Karnaiah Mandolla, a 45-year-old software engineer, hits the jackpot in Millennium Millionaire Series 437, with ticket number 4576, which he purchased online on October 5. A UAE resident for 12 years, Mandolla works as a software engineer for Emirates Airlines, and has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 8 years now.

The father of two was over the moon to learn that he was now a millionaire and commented, “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! This will definitely help me clear my debts and secure my children’s education, while I will share some with charity.

"Winning your promotion is a great opportunity that I encourage my friends and colleagues to participate in,” he added.

Mandolla who hails from Andhra Pradesh, India is the 217th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Maed Hassan, a 62-year-old Syrian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0068 in the Finest Surprise Series 1853, which he purchased online on September 28.

A resident of the UAE for 32 years, Hassan who works as mechanical engineer for Combined Group Contracting Company, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now.

The father of three was delighted with his win and commented, “Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free! I hope in the future I’ll be the winner of your $1 million promotion.”

Lastly, Sainudheen Valiyana, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 GS (Gravity Blue, Trophy Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0879 in the Finest Surprise Series 552, which he purchased on his arrival to Dubai from Kochi, India.

Valiyana is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

