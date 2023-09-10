Dubai: Filipino wins 'second salary' of Dh25,000 for 25 years with Emirates draw

'My parents experienced terrifying moments’: Moroccan expats in UAE share family ordeals during the earthquake
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco on Friday
The Emirates Draw announced the Grand Prize winner for its latest FAST5 game held on Saturday, less than eight weeks since the first winner.
Over the next 25 years, the Filipino winner will receive a generous Dh25,000 each month, akin to a second salary, providing a steady income and unparalleled financial security for a transformative and fulfilling life.
The Emirates Draw FAST5 game also announced three Raffle Draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000, respectively, making Saturday a grand night of wins and celebrations for multiple participants.
Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, commenting on the recent win: "Seeing dreams realised through our Emirates Draw FAST5 game is both humbling and inspiring. It's not just a game; it’s a dream for many, a journey of hope and transformation. Our recent winner from the Philippines stands for this promise. Their success is a clear testament to what's possible with FAST5. We're grateful for our community's continued trust in our games and look forward to celebrating many more moments of joy and success stories."
People can participate by purchasing a Dh25 ticket on the Emirates Draw website or app. With two grand prize wins within a short span of two months, FAST5 unquestionably stands unmatched as the fastest route to winning the Grand Prize.
ALSO READ:
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco on Friday
This is being done to help manage the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of those in quake-struck nation
This initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the countries
The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people
It has become a lifeline that has saved residents and tourists from traffic woes, stress, and financial burdens
20-year-old Rio, a person of determination, was carried by his sister during the multisport race
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured