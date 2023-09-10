Dubai: Filipino wins 'second salary' of Dh25,000 for 25 years with Emirates draw

The FAST5 provides a steady income and financial security to the second Grand Prize winner

by Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 4:07 PM

The Emirates Draw announced the Grand Prize winner for its latest FAST5 game held on Saturday, less than eight weeks since the first winner.

Over the next 25 years, the Filipino winner will receive a generous Dh25,000 each month, akin to a second salary, providing a steady income and unparalleled financial security for a transformative and fulfilling life.

The Emirates Draw FAST5 game also announced three Raffle Draw winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000, respectively, making Saturday a grand night of wins and celebrations for multiple participants.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw, commenting on the recent win: "Seeing dreams realised through our Emirates Draw FAST5 game is both humbling and inspiring. It's not just a game; it’s a dream for many, a journey of hope and transformation. Our recent winner from the Philippines stands for this promise. Their success is a clear testament to what's possible with FAST5. We're grateful for our community's continued trust in our games and look forward to celebrating many more moments of joy and success stories."

People can participate by purchasing a Dh25 ticket on the Emirates Draw website or app. With two grand prize wins within a short span of two months, FAST5 unquestionably stands unmatched as the fastest route to winning the Grand Prize.

