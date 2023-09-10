UAE: Another millionaire crowned with Mahzooz' 145th raffle draw

The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities
Mahzooz crowned its 61st millionaire this week as 1,202 participants took home Dh1,494,750 in prize money.
Zain, with the raffle ID 37996352, won the grand prize of Dh1 million.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 22 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 1, 2, 7, 24, 48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,090.90 each.
1,179 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people
It has become a lifeline that has saved residents and tourists from traffic woes, stress, and financial burdens
20-year-old Rio, a person of determination, was carried by his sister during the multisport race
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured
Earlier this year, ridership on both the red and green lines of the metro hit 123.4 million riders in the first half of 2023
Edward Hobart says the G20 Summit is a timely opportunity for the UK to demonstrate its continued commitment to partner with the UAE
Leaders from all over the world have been arriving into the country for the 18th summit with the theme — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'