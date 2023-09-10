UAE: Another millionaire crowned with Mahzooz' 145th raffle draw

1,202 participants took home Dh1,494,750 in prize money

Photo: Screengrab

by Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM

Mahzooz crowned its 61st millionaire this week as 1,202 participants took home Dh1,494,750 in prize money.

Zain, with the raffle ID 37996352, won the grand prize of Dh1 million.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 22 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 1, 2, 7, 24, 48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,090.90 each.

1,179 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

