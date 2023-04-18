Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai announces free public parking for holidays

What does the move mean for residents; how will it benefit them?
Public parking will be free to use during the Eid Al Fitr holiday in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. This does not apply to multi-level parking terminals.
Residents can enjoy either four or five days of free parking, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival.
Free parking will be activated on Thursday, April 20 (Ramadan 29). It will remain free till Shawwal 3 (Islamic Hijri calendar month). Fees apply from Shawwal 4, the RTA added.
The official Eid holiday is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Therefore, free parking will begin on Thursday, April 20. The only question is whether it will be free for four or five days.
The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet on Thursday, April 20, to determine whether Eid is on Friday, April 21; or Saturday, April 22. If Eid is on Friday, parking will be free from Thursday till Sunday. If on Saturday, free parking applies from Thursday to Monday.
ALSO READ:
What does the move mean for residents; how will it benefit them?
Earlier, the previous threshold of Dh1,000 for exemption of parcels and shipments had been lowered to Dh300
The local government entity is bringing its services closer to senior citizens and people of determination
One mega infrastructure network is expected to slash travel time from 20 minutes to about seven
Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences
The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service
For newborn Emiratis, the ministry is offering a package that includes ID and passport issuance
Live music and dance performances; free activities for children and spiced mangoes can be a fun combination