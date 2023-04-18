Eid Al Fitr long weekend in UAE: Hotel rates likely to go up by 40% as residents make last-minute staycation plans

Hotelier expects occupancy to reach 95 per cent for resorts and more than 80 per cent for urban/city hotels

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 2:02 PM

Hotels in UAE expect occupancy levels to reach close to 100 per cent (up to 95 per cent for resorts) driven mainly by demand for staycations from the residents.

As a result of strong demand, hoteliers said room rates have risen by 30 per cent and are set to increase by another 40 per cent for consistently rising demand.

The official break to mark the Islamic festival begins on Thursday, April 20. Depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents will get a four- or five-day break.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said resorts are nearing 90 per cent, while urban/city properties are in the range of 65 per cent occupancy. He expects occupancy to reach 95 per cent for resorts and more than 80 per cent for urban/city hotels, with demand driven by staycation.

Ayman Ashor, General Manager Al Bandar Rotana, said the occupancy level for Eid is currently high, and he expects it to increase in the coming week as more people make last-minute reservations.

“It is possible that occupancy may reach 100 per cent on Eid, as the festive period is typically a busy time for hotels. This year's Eid bookings are a mix of both residents opting for staycations and tourists visiting the area to celebrate the festival,” said Ashor.

Witty D’silva, Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing for Leva Hotels, said the occupancy numbers for Eid look quite promising, indicating a gradual increase.

“Eid holiday occupancy stands at 75 per cent based on pre-booking received. GCC has always been a market with a shorter window of booking for vacation travel into the UAE. Therefore, reservations and bookings pick up closer to the holiday dates and there is an influx of walk-ins as well,” he said.

Going by the current reports and bookings received so far, D’silva said occupancy during Eid is likely to reach close to 100 per cent.

Room rates set to rise further

Witty D’silva expects a slight increase in rates during the Eid al Fitr holidays.

“The impact of inflation on the global economy has made travellers more conscious about their expenses and spending. This has resulted in a preference for cost-friendly hotels and accommodations. People are looking for competitive rates, and deals and comparing offers made by different hotels versus amenities provided, before making their staying decisions. This has led hotels to adjust their rates accordingly in order to remain competitive and attract guests during the Eid season,” said D’silva.

Haitham Hattar said room rates have gone up by 30 per cent and projected another 40 per cent increase ahead of Eid.

Ayman Ashor said room rates have risen moderately during Ramadan due to higher demand, and they might continue to rise in the week leading up to Eid Al Fitr as demand increases further.

ALSO READ: