Eid Al Fitr long weekend in UAE: Emirates announces 38 additional flights to 6 cities as demand soars

Dubai-based Emirates Airline will be expanding its schedule this week to offer 38 additional flights across six cities in the GCC and Middle East. The move is in response to the “significant demand” for Eid Al Fitr holiday travel, the airline said.

The official break to mark the Islamic festival begins on Thursday, April 20. Depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents will get a four- or five-day break.

This year, more than 110,000 travellers are expected to board Emirates flights during Eid Al Fitr across the region. The airline has planned additional flights for Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Kuwait and Beirut.

In Saudi Arabia, Emirates will be adding four extra flights between April 19 and 29, to and from Riyadh to cater to Saudi travellers looking to venture to Dubai and beyond. In Jeddah, the airline will be operating three daily A380s, and will additionally layer on six flights operated by its Boeing 777 to serve the peak travel holiday period from the city between April 20 and 25.

The carrier will boost its flights to Dammam from 18 to 21 weekly, starting from April 20 until May 31, with additional flights scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Travelers from Madina will have the choice of an additional 16 flights in the month of April to accommodate those travelling inbound for Umrah, as well as travellers looking to start their holidays earlier.

“This year, Emirates customers in KSA will be venturing to Dubai for their Eid Al Fitr celebrations, in addition to the Maldives, London, Phuket, Mauritius, Manila and Paris,” the airline said.

In Kuwait, Emirates will operate an additional eight flights for Eid with its Boeing 777 from April 20 to 27. Popular destinations for Kuwaiti travelers this year include Dubai, Maldives, Phuket, Bangkok, London, Mauritius and Milan.

Emirates will offer an additional flight on April 23 on the airline’s existing Beirut schedule to accommodate more travellers as they head home to visit friends and relatives.

