Eid Al Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia calls on all Muslims to search for crescent moon on Thursday night

Authority urges whoever spots the moon to report the sighting and register their testimony at the nearest court

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 3:16 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 3:19 PM

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on all Muslims to look out for the Shawaal crescent on Thursday evening, which corresponds to Ramadan 29.

The sighting of this moon will mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the start of Eid Al Fitr.

In an announcement, the Saudi court that whoever sees the crescent — be it with the naked eye or through binoculars — is urged to report the sighting and register a testimony at the nearest court.

"The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions," the authority said in the advisory shared by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre (IAC) is expecting Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday — which could give residents a five-day long weekend.

In a statement, the IAC said sighting the crescent on Thursday may not be possible in most countries of the Arab and Islamic world, except for parts of West Africa starting from Libya. "But spotting remains very difficult and requires a precise telescope, professional monitoring and exceptional weather conditions," it said.

The IAC, however, clarified that its prediction is based on astronomical information. The exact date shall be confirmed only by the authorities based on the sighting of the new moon.

