UAE calls on Muslims to search for Shawwal crescent moon this Thursday

A fine of Dh400 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in the emirate from next month
The UAE has called upon all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening.
Thursday, April 20, corresponds with Ramadan 29, 1444 AH in the Islamic calendar.
The crescent moon sighting committee in the UAE has asked anyone who sees the crescent to call the number 026921166, to be directed to the nearest court to register his testimony.
The sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It would also mark the start of Eid Al Fitr.
The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre (IAC) is expecting Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday — which could give residents a five-day long weekend.
In a statement, the IAC said sighting the crescent on Thursday may not be possible in most countries of the Arab and Islamic world, except for parts of West Africa starting from Libya. "But spotting remains very difficult and requires a precise telescope, professional monitoring and exceptional weather conditions," it said.
The IAC, however, clarified that its prediction is based on astronomical information. The exact date shall be confirmed only by the authorities based on the sighting of the new moon.
Saudi Arabia has also called upon all Muslims to search for the crescent moon on Thursday night.
ALSO READ:
A fine of Dh400 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in the emirate from next month
A self-taught Emirati chef blends Emirati cuisine with modern twists and international flavours
Dealing with rough seas and emergencies that can come up during voyages makes following the obligations of the holy month challenging yet rewarding
'We collaborate for tomorrow,' was chosen to align with the President's announcement that 2023 will be the 'Year of sustainability'
Their bodies will be repatriated tonight
He took to Twitter to express his sorrow, adding that he has directed the country's mission in the UAE to extend their support
It promotes food portioning, switching to slow fashion, adopting a more plant-based diet and reducing red meat consumption
Stability is led by maintaining prices and receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend