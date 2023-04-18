UAE calls on Muslims to search for Shawwal crescent moon this Thursday

April 20 is the 29th day of Ramadan; the sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 3:33 PM

The UAE has called upon all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

Thursday, April 20, corresponds with Ramadan 29, 1444 AH in the Islamic calendar.

The crescent moon sighting committee in the UAE has asked anyone who sees the crescent to call the number 026921166, to be directed to the nearest court to register his testimony.

The sighting of the moon would signify the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It would also mark the start of Eid Al Fitr.

The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomy Centre (IAC) is expecting Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday — which could give residents a five-day long weekend.

In a statement, the IAC said sighting the crescent on Thursday may not be possible in most countries of the Arab and Islamic world, except for parts of West Africa starting from Libya. "But spotting remains very difficult and requires a precise telescope, professional monitoring and exceptional weather conditions," it said.

The IAC, however, clarified that its prediction is based on astronomical information. The exact date shall be confirmed only by the authorities based on the sighting of the new moon.

Saudi Arabia has also called upon all Muslims to search for the crescent moon on Thursday night.

