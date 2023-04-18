Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Free parking, fireworks and more; 5 ‘gifts’ residents will enjoy during long weekend

Every year, the country pulls out all stops to ensure that its citizens and expatriates enjoy the festivities as much as possible

Eid Al Fitr 2023 is just a couple of days away. The Islamic festival is when the UAE comes together to celebrate after a month of fasting. It also marks the first long weekend of 2023; depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents could enjoy up to five days off to celebrate this year.

The UAE pulls out all stops to ensure that its citizens and expatriates are part of the festivities in as grand a way as possible.

Here is a list of things the country does to mark the grand occasion:

1. Fireworks

As Eid Al Fitr approaches, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah to Ras Al Khaimah, cities across the UAE are expected to come alive with celebrations. Streets across the emirates will be adorned with colourful lights.

Dubai residents and visitors can witness breathtaking fireworks shows on the first two nights of Eid at various locations. Popular dining pop-up Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen will host a fireworks display starting at 9pm on the opening night.

On April 22, Bluewaters and The Beach at JBR will host a fireworks show at 9pm. Dubai Parks and Resorts will also light up with fireworks on April 22, with shows scheduled at 7pm and 9pm.

In Abu Dhabi, Yas Island will have back-to-back fireworks displays on the first two days of Eid at Yas Bay Waterfront, starting at 9pm. You can also watch the sky come alive from Abu Dhabi's Corniche Road.

2 . Free parking

As the UAE celebrate Eid Al Fitr, authorities spread joy among residents by providing free parking during the festive days, in an effort to make the Eid celebrations hassle-free and enjoyable for everyone.

The free parking initiative is to benefit residents and visitors who will be participating in Eid festivities, such as family gatherings, feasts, and other social events. It will also facilitate those who will be visiting shopping malls, entertainment venues, and other popular destinations during the holiday period.

3. Early salary

In a move to support its employees during the festive season, the UAE government has announced the early disbursement of salaries before Eid al-Fitr. The initiative aims to enable employees to meet the needs of their families and bring joy to their loved ones during the holiday.

The directive was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The salaries for federal government employees will be disbursed starting from Monday, April 17. Additionally, salaries for Dubai government employees for the month of April will also be disbursed on the same date.

The early disbursement of salaries is part of the UAE government's efforts to contribute to holiday celebrations and ensure the well-being and happiness of its employees and their families. This also reflects the government's commitment to supporting its workforce and fostering a positive and inclusive work environment.

4. Up to five days off

The UAE places great emphasis on official holidays, including Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE government and private sector have taken measures to ensure that employees have ample time to celebrate with their families and loved ones during this special occasion. The five-day Eid vacation provides an opportunity for UAE residents to come together as a community; it’s a time for prayers, feasts, and joyous gatherings.

5. Sales and discounts

Families in the UAE are getting ready for the festive season with great excitement. To make holiday shopping more affordable, many retail outlets in Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates have introduced early discounts on a wide range of products, including sweets, clothes, and electronic devices.

With discounts of up to 50 per cent, families are taking advantage of the sales to purchase Eid necessities at more affordable prices.

With the availability of a wide range of discounted products and the festive spirit in the air, the early discounts have added to the excitement of the upcoming holiday, making it easier for families to celebrate in style without breaking the bank.

