Dubai: Gyms to be star-rated as new system is announced

Evaluation process has begun, and results will be announced in October

Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai will be star-rated as per a new system announced on Thursday. The Dubai Sports Council said the first-of-its kind classification system will rate centres with a maximum of five stars in cooperation with “international experts”.

The evaluation process has already started and the results will be announced in October. A development plan will be shared with centres that receive the lowest ratings.

Evaluation criteria

Type of equipment

Maintenance

Sports facilities

Cleanliness

Safety

Ratio of instructors/members

Certification of instructors

Personal training services

Retention rate and membership racking system

Group fitness classes

Community and anti-doping awareness

Physical activity readiness questionnaire

Nutrition

Parking availability

Satisfaction among members and staff

