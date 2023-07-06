Dubai: Gyms to be star-rated as new system is announced

KT reporter is among 2 million pilgrims who have landed in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage
Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai will be star-rated as per a new system announced on Thursday. The Dubai Sports Council said the first-of-its kind classification system will rate centres with a maximum of five stars in cooperation with “international experts”.
The evaluation process has already started and the results will be announced in October. A development plan will be shared with centres that receive the lowest ratings.
