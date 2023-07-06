UAE

Dubai: Gyms to be star-rated as new system is announced

Evaluation process has begun, and results will be announced in October

by

Sahim Salim

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM

Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM

Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai will be star-rated as per a new system announced on Thursday. The Dubai Sports Council said the first-of-its kind classification system will rate centres with a maximum of five stars in cooperation with “international experts”.

The evaluation process has already started and the results will be announced in October. A development plan will be shared with centres that receive the lowest ratings.

Evaluation criteria

  • Type of equipment
  • Maintenance
  • Sports facilities
  • Cleanliness
  • Safety
  • Ratio of instructors/members
  • Certification of instructors
  • Personal training services
  • Retention rate and membership racking system
  • Group fitness classes
  • Community and anti-doping awareness
  • Physical activity readiness questionnaire
  • Nutrition
  • Parking availability
  • Satisfaction among members and staff



