5 viral instances that prove UAE is world’s safest country

Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai have been ranked among the world’s five safest cities

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Welcome to the UAE, where the safety and security of its residents is of utmost importance, which ultimately contributes significantly to the economic and social progress of the society. Residents are blessed to live in a country dubbed as one of the safest in the world – be it night or day.

According to first-half 2023 data released by Numbeo, a global provider of data on economic, social and safety areas, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai are among the world’s five safest cities, rating it safer than Zurich, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, New York, Tokyo, Seoul and 300-plus cities others.

We have heard of multiple cases where individuals have unintentionally left their belongings in busy play areas or crowded public places, only to have them promptly returned to them in the same condition they were left behind.

Here are some of the instances that wowed the world:

Don’t worry if you forget your bag full of cash or valuables in a taxi. It’s Dubai; you’ll not lose it. There have been many instances where passengers left bags full of money and diamonds in a taxi, but they were returned to their owners later when found by the taxi drivers. In July 2022, Nancy Orgo, a female taxi driver of Dubai Taxi Corporation, returned a bag containing Dh1 million left behind by the passenger. In another incident, a bag containing diamonds worth Dh1 million was handed over to its legitimate owner after he forgot it in a taxi.

In October, Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, shared a video of Crystal Fisher, a resident, who "booked" a table at a food court in a mall by leaving his/her laptop and belongings. "I wouldn't do this everywhere, but a lot of times, you see people leaving important items on the table to save their spot. Keys, purses, phones, you name it!" said Fisher, who shared the video.

In November 2021, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video of a mother – Claudine Foog – who had forgotten her stroller in a parking lot overnight. She found it in the exact same place the next day, with nothing missing. “Thank you, Claudine, a true story that we can all relate to in Dubai. But next time, no strollers left behind please,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

In June this year, when a resident, Ayman Yaman, tested the safety quotient of the Emirates, his video went viral. He parked his Rolls Royce Cullinan in a public parking lot and left the key on the bonnet before going to the gym to check how safe Dubai is. When he returned, he found the car’s keys on the hood, and the vehicle remained safe in his absence despite people walking around the parking lot. “MashaAllah Dubai. Best City on earth. Habibi, come to Dubai,” says Yaman and drives away his Rolls Royce.

Several social media influencers conducted experiments where they deliberately left their valuable possessions unattended in malls and various public areas to show their followers how safe Dubai was. TikToker CompRandom left his mobile and purse containing credit cards left it in public places. When he checked after five and a half hours, he found it exactly in the same place with all credit cards safe in the wallet. “Dubai is the best city in the world. I don’t know any other cities in the world that you can do it in,” said the TikToker.

ALSO READ: