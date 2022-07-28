Watch: Dubai taxi driver honoured for returning Dh1 million left behind by passenger

Two of the participants who won the raffle are based outside the UAE
Two taxi drivers and an RTA parking inspector in Dubai were honoured for their honesty and good morals.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), presented them with certificates and thanked them for their services.
“We are proud to have employees with such honesty, integrity, and ethics at RTA,” he said in his tweet.
Parking inspector Obeid Miftah Abdullah was honoured for his dedication and sincerity in performing his duties.
Nancy Orgo from Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) handed over a bag containing Dh1 million left behind in his cab by a passenger.
Driver Umar Altaf Hussein, from Cars Taxi, returned a wallet to a customer who had left it in his cab.
The ceremony was also attended by Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, Mansour Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), and Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director of Traffic.
