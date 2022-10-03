'Awesome way to live': UAE expat's viral video highlights how safe country is

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed shares TikTok clip filmed at a mall

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 3:42 PM

The UAE is one of the world’s safest countries and it’s proven time and again by residents and visitors.

On numerous occasions during our visits to cafes, restaurants and malls, we have seen people working on their laptops and then leaving their gadgets on the table to pick up their orders from the counters, as they're confident that their belongings are safe.

Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior has shared an expat's video of how residents "book tables" at food courts in malls by leaving their laptops and belongings. Sheikh Saif shared the video as an Instagram Story.

The video shows someone leaving his/her laptop at the food court table at Ajman City Centre without worrying about being stolen, reflecting the sense of safety among the residents.

"I wouldn't do this everywhere, but a lot of times, you see people leaving important items on the table to save their spot. Keys, purses, phones, you name it!" says TikTok user Crystal Fisher, a traveller, an artist and an entrepreneur, who shared the video.

Recently, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also shared an Instagram Story where a stroller was forgotten by a resident in a parking lot overnight, and she found it at the exact same place the next day with nothing missing.

TikTok users hailed the UAE's status as a safe haven for residents and visitors.

“My neighbour had his Amazon packages delivered, and it stayed outside in the corridor of the building for six days in front of his door,” said Fatima K, a TikTok user in response to Crystal Fisher’s video.

“There is no way that would happen in my province back home!,” said Crystal Fisher in reply to Fatima K.

Though residents appreciate the safety, caution is always advised by the authorities.

Many TikTokers said residents of the neighbouring Gulf countries also enjoy a similar level of safety about their gadgets and belongings in public places.

The Gallup Global Law and Order 2021 named the UAE the safest country for people to walk at night, achieving 95 point score. The UAE was ranked second safest country in the world in the index, scoring 93 points.

Interestingly, World Economic Forum and Global Finance magazine also rated Emirates the second safest country globally.

In January 2022, the Numbeo Safety Index featured Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year. Sharjah and Dubai were also featured among the top 10 safest cities.