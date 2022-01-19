Abu Dhabi ranked world's safest city for 6th time; Dubai, Sharjah in top 10

The initiative aimed to support 100,000 families as part of the UAE’s Warm Winter initiative.
UAE12 hours ago
Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year.
The 10 safest countries on the Numbeo Safety Index 2022 also feature Sharjah (4) and Dubai (8).
The three UAE Emirates have been ranked ahead of cities like Zurich and Monaco.
With a safety index of 88.4, Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.
The crowd-sourced Numbeo list ranks 459 cities based on user feedback on questions related to cost of living, safety, pollution and crime.
Abu Dhabi has been ranked ‘very low’ when it comes to crime, fear of being mugged or robbed, and drug use. It scored ‘very high’ when it comes to feeling safe when walking alone.
Established in 2009, Numbeo is a collaborative online database which enables users to share and compare information.
ALSO READ:
The UAE recently topped the list of countries where residents feel safe walking alone at night. About 95% residents validated the country’s safety in Gallup's 2021 Global Law and Order report.
Reacting to the recognition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had said: "Residents can safely walk alone at night. Safety is a blessing and security means calmness and a happy life. If you are told that a woman can walk alone, at day or at late hours at night with no fear, you should know that she is in the UAE.”
rasha@khaleejtimes.com
The initiative aimed to support 100,000 families as part of the UAE’s Warm Winter initiative.
UAE12 hours ago
Foreign Minister also offers support towards those who were injured in the attacks.
UAE22 hours ago
Targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law, Lana Nusseibeh says.
UAE22 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expresses thanks and appreciation to Imran Khan for his sincere feelings towards UAE
UAE23 hours ago
Act of terror backfired as international community has come together to designate Houthis as terrorist organisation, expert says.
UAE1 day ago
Foreign Office expresses condolence to families of victims
UAE1 day ago
Emphasis on increase the representation of women in leadership positions to 30 per cent by 2025
UAE1 day ago
Coalition forces carry out 17 operations in past 24 hours.
UAE1 day ago