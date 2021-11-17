UAE: 95% of residents feel safe walking alone at night

Country ranked second in Gallup's Global Law and Order index

The UAE has secured impressive scores in yet another safety index. About 95 per cent of the country's residents said they feel safe walking alone at night, according to Gallup's 2021 Global Law and Order report.

The UAE has topped the list in this particular category, ahead of countries like Norway (93 per cent); China (91 per cent); and Slovenia (91 per cent).

The UAE was also ranked second in the report's Law and Order Index. With an index score of 93, it is ranked behind only Norway (94) on the list. It is ranked ahead of countries like Switzerland, China and Finland.

Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, hailed the UAE's ranking on Wednesday.

Gallup's Law and Order Index is computed based on four questions:

• In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force?

• Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live?

• Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member?

• Within the past 12 months, have you been assaulted or mugged?

The 2021 Global Law and Order report is based on interviews with more than 120,000 adults in 115 countries and areas in 2020.

Several other reports have ranked the UAE highly when it comes to safety.

Women feel safer in UAE than any other country, according to the recent Women, Peace and Security Index survey by Georgetown University.

A total of 98.5 per cent of the women surveyed, aged 15 and above, said they feel 'safe walking alone at night'.

In July, the UAE was ranked the second safest country among the world's 134 countries, according to the Global Finance magazine.

In July, Abu Dhabi and Dubai were ranked as the safest cities in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Safest Cities Index 2021.