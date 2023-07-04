UAE: Do you exercise enough? Over one-third of Abu Dhabi community achieves WHO physical activity guidelines

The world body recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week

Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 8:41 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 8:42 PM

An emirate-wide survey on community sports trends in Abu Dhabi revealed that 37.3 per cent of 10,854 respondents met the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) physical activity recommendations and guidelines.

The WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

Announcing the results of its survey, the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, underlined that though the statistics were an improvement since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Abu Dhabi government is determined to increase the percentage in the near future using an evidence-based and holistic approach. As many as 10,854 people (57 per cent male, 43 per cent female) from various nationalities and age groups, including people of determination, took part in the survey.

“We are pleased to see such a positive response from the Abu Dhabi community, who’ve allowed us to gather insight about their lives and the way they pursue their health goals. We at the DCD, along with our partners and stakeholders, strongly believe that physical activity is essential to building a stronger and more resilient Emirate and country,” Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi

“That’s why we’ve been working on comprehensive programmes and policies that will inspire people to get more active. Along with our stakeholders, multi-use sports facilities were created at parks across the Emirate; building awareness with our ‘One Community’ social cohesion campaign; and collaborating with public and private groups to generate interest in their respective sports, such as cycling with UAE Team ADQ, running and walking with Abu Dhabi running team and swimming with Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Active Hub. To keep track of fitness goals, events, wellness and more, people can also benefit from Abu Dhabi 360 app that was launched last year.”

The survey found 47.3 per cent of people who exercised regularly were walking for leisure, while 38.3 per cent opted for jogging/running in order to keep fit. Respondents also mentioned cycling and swimming as their favoured activities. Asked about reasons why they did not practice sports or engage in physical activity, 41.3 per cent respondents cited the lack of time.

ALSO READ: