Abu Dhabi: Yas Island's all-new summer campaign features Miami's hit song

An all-new groovy twist to Arabic fan favourite ‘AlHamdullah wa Chefnakom’ takes viewers on a joy ride across the world-class leisure and entertainment attractions

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 1:40 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 1:58 PM

Yas Island has collaborated with Kuwaiti band ‘Miami’ for its all-new summer campaign with a cheerful Arabic remix.

An all-new groovy twist to Arabic fan favourite ‘AlHamdullah wa Chefnakom’ takes viewers on a joy ride across Yas Island’s world-class leisure and entertainment attractions and adds a special nuance to the original track to get everyone moving and grooving all summer long.

The collaboration between Miami Band and Yas Island Abu Dhabi builds on last year’s success ‘Yas Yas Baby’ and delivers a new jingle for fans to enjoy. The new edit also reminisces on the nostalgic tunes of the 90’s, which continue to strike a chord in every generation across the Arab world.

“We are pleased to be joining hands with Miami band to curate a memorable Arabic song that fans have grown to love,” Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said.

Featuring leading theme park attractions Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and the recently opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, fans can tune in and listen to the song on repeat as it brings back the golden age of Arabic melodies to every household.

“As a leading tourism destination in Abu Dhabi, we understand what resonates with our audience in the GCC market. Our complementary leisure and entertainment offerings provide a multitude of best-in-class experiences, and we are pleased to continuously meet guest expectations with every new addition. With the summer holidays upon us, we look forward to welcoming guests and families from the GCC region and beyond to enjoy what the destination has to offer – all in one place.”

ALSO READ: