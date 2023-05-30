Expo City Dubai announces revised timings for the summer

The site has published a list of timings for its popular attractions, including Terra, Alif and the Women's pavilions

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 6:26 PM Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 6:51 PM

If you are planning to visit Expo City soon, take note - the destination will switch to summer timings from June 15. The revised timings will be in effect until September 15 this year.

The destination has published a revised timings list for several of its pavilions. Terra - the sustainability pavilion, Alif - the mobility pavilion, Women’s pavilion, Vision pavilion and stories of nations pavilion will be open from 12pm to 8pm.

The last entry for Terra, Alif and Women’s pavilions is 7.15pm whereas for Vision and Stories of Nation it is 7.30pm.

Garden in the Sky will operate from 6pm to 10pm with the last entry at 9.45pm. The children’s playground will also be open from 6pm to 10pm.

Ever since the conclusion of Expo 2020, the site has transformed into a popular destination for residents and visitors. Admission to the area is free but there are ticket charges for several attractions. Tickets to most pavilions cost just Dh50.

A one-day attraction pass that includes access to Terra, Alif, Vision and Women’s Pavilion, as well as all three of the Stories of Nations exhibitions costs Dh120 per person. Entry to the Al Wasl Dome and the Surreal water feature remains free.

In addition to the attractions, there are regular events that are hosted at Expo City. In the month of June, there are free-to-attend activities, including a Terra Tinker Table which will help attendees learn how to turn an electric motor, bands, bolts, and wooden parts into a scribble-robot. There will also be a ticketed book club by author Ben Okri.

