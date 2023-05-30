Expo City Dubai announces revised timings for the summer

The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
If you are planning to visit Expo City soon, take note - the destination will switch to summer timings from June 15. The revised timings will be in effect until September 15 this year.
The destination has published a revised timings list for several of its pavilions. Terra - the sustainability pavilion, Alif - the mobility pavilion, Women’s pavilion, Vision pavilion and stories of nations pavilion will be open from 12pm to 8pm.
The last entry for Terra, Alif and Women’s pavilions is 7.15pm whereas for Vision and Stories of Nation it is 7.30pm.
Garden in the Sky will operate from 6pm to 10pm with the last entry at 9.45pm. The children’s playground will also be open from 6pm to 10pm.
Ever since the conclusion of Expo 2020, the site has transformed into a popular destination for residents and visitors. Admission to the area is free but there are ticket charges for several attractions. Tickets to most pavilions cost just Dh50.
A one-day attraction pass that includes access to Terra, Alif, Vision and Women’s Pavilion, as well as all three of the Stories of Nations exhibitions costs Dh120 per person. Entry to the Al Wasl Dome and the Surreal water feature remains free.
In addition to the attractions, there are regular events that are hosted at Expo City. In the month of June, there are free-to-attend activities, including a Terra Tinker Table which will help attendees learn how to turn an electric motor, bands, bolts, and wooden parts into a scribble-robot. There will also be a ticketed book club by author Ben Okri.
ALSO READ:
The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment
Training is offered by a team of world-class professionals, including national, European and world champions, and personal trainers
The Minister of Economy called on organisations to not wait for the government to start working on a more sustainable model of doing business
Al Mazrouei pointed that the UAE is seeing a 'notable growth' in the EV market
The country aims to accelerate work on adopting modern solutions for agriculture and nutrition at local and global levels, as part of its Year of Sustainability
The clip, shared by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, reflects the Dubai Ruler's marksmanship and love for the recreational activity
Popular app TikTok has placed certain restrictions and conditions on kids under the age of 13