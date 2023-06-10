Popular UAE attraction extends opening hours to midnight this summer

Visitors who spend Dh100 or more at the park’s restaurants, cafes, retail shops, or tickets stand a chance to win prizes in raffle draws

Wam photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 1:38 PM

A popular amusement and waterpark in Sharjah will now be open until midnight this summer.

Al Montazah Parks is offering longer operating hours at Pearls Kingdom, extending it to 14 hours, from 10am until 12am. This campaign — which allows visitors of all ages to enjoy more slides and rides — runs from June to August.

The park is also bringing back its highly anticipated ‘Ladies Day’ season in its 13th edition at Pearls Kingdom. It will start on Tuesday, June 13, from 10am to 10pm, and continue throughout summer. Women and girls can exclusively enjoy an assortment of engaging activities, such as Zumba and Foam Activity, facilitated by a team of all-female staff.

These new features are part of Al Montazah Parks’ ‘Daytime Delights and Night-time Thrills’ summer campaign.

As part of the initiative, monthly raffle draws will award over 100 lucky winners. Visitors who spend Dh100 or more at the park’s restaurants, cafes, retail shops or tickets will be eligible to participate in the draws.

“These recent developments, including the extended operating hours at Pearls Kingdom and the dedicated Ladies' Day, were implemented following careful analysis of visitors' needs and desires. The aim is to provide extraordinary experiences and entertainment options that cater to their leisure preferences, particularly during the summer season when tourists seek refreshing water-based activities, resort experiences, and amusement parks," said Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, director of Operations at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the renowned organisation that oversees Al Montazah Parks.

“The continuous introduction of new services and options demonstrates our dedication to ensuring that both residents and visitors can revel in memorable activities at the many tourist and entertainment destinations in Sharjah," Al Qaseer added.

