She International Pageant Season 2 held in Dubai

Saira Sara with She International Pageant Season 2 contestants

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM

She International Pageant, Season 2, held at Shangri-La Dubai on September 16, was a prestigious event celebrating women's beauty, intelligence, and accomplishments. Organised by Ladyz Fuzion and Dream Advertising, it provided a platform for diverse contestants to showcase their talents and stories while empowering women and promoting gender equality.

This pageant went beyond physical appearance, focusing on qualities like poise, confidence, intelligence, and a passion for making a positive impact. Ethical conduct and transparency were maintained throughout the process, with an esteemed panel of judges evaluating contestants on various criteria.

The winners included Geetu Gopinath (Winner), Niharika Sharma (1st Runnerup), and Mamta Arora (2nd Runnerup). Rashmi Chandekar was named the Brand Ambassador of Al Inekas Salon, and Khushboo Dodia became the Brand Ambassador of Desi Ethnicity.

We united women from diverse backgrounds and celebrated their accomplishments, ambitions, and contributions. This is a platform where women can shine, inspire, and make a difference," said Syed Imad, founder of Dream Advertising Dubai.

She International Pageant is more than just a beauty pageant; it's a celebration of empowerment, strength, and achievement among women. It provides a platform for women to express themselves, serve society, and advocate for positive change.

The event received support from various sponsors and was a glamorous celebration of womanhood, featuring designer wear and jewellery. The organisers announced their next event, She Awards-Season 3, on November 5, in Dubai, which will honour 50 women for their excellent work in their respective fields.

