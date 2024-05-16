RIF Trust inaugurates Americas Investor Summit

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 1:54 PM

RIF Trust, part of Latitude Group, a highly-regarded global citizenship and residency advisory firm, hosted the first Americas Investor Summit. The 2024 event allowed Africa's elite to tap into the first-hand knowledge of leading figures from the world of Citizenship and Residency by Investment.

As a UAE-based firm, RIF Trust continues to broaden its global presence. The company has established offices in key markets worldwide.

Catering to HNWIs, RIF Trust is the premier advisor in the Middle East and beyond to secure a new residency or second citizenship. As demand grows to acquire an extra residence permit or passport, they will organize more summits to educate and enlighten potential clients. These will offer the chance to network with and quiz industry stalwarts, providing solutions for wealth preservation and global access.

African HNWIs flock to summit

The recent Americas Investor Summit 2024 brought together a magnificent group of African HNWIs. Over two days, attendees took part in events held in Nairobi, Kenya, and Lagos, Nigeria. These are two of Africa’s most progressive cities, with a growing number of millionaires.

The Americas Investor Summit 2024 began on April 23, 2024, at the Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi. Approximately 70 HNWIs listened eagerly to presentations about Caribbean citizenship, tax strategies, and the US EB-5 Investor Visa, investment migration, wealth preservation, and global mobility.

On April 25, 2024, Lagos took centre stage as the second Americas Investor Summit event unfolded. Around 100 HNWIs registered for the Lagos Continental Hotel meet-up. The summit featured prominent speakers, industry experts, and thought leaders.

Distinguished speakers and topics

The Americas Investor Summit 2024 delivered an incredible cast list: Jeffery Hadeed, the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Unit Chairman, outlined the benefits and requirements of one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after citizenship options.

Christina Tabacco, Director of Global Development at Golden Gate Global in San Francisco, mapped out the US EB-5 Investor Visa route to a Green Card.

Dinesh Goel and Bassel Sweid, LCR Capital Partners shared their experience as EB-5 experts. Moon Gate Antigua presented a real estate route to Caribbean citizenship. Kenneth Njuguna, Partner at ALN Africa talked too. Ilana Van Huyssteen-Meyer, Strategic Partner at RIF Trust, highlighted the benefits of the Canadian Start-Up Visa, tackling mobility challenges faced by African HNWIs.

Exclusive evening events

In Nairobi, the VIP Americas Investors Summit Cocktail Evening took place at the 10th Floor Atrium of Kofisi Square. Attendees enjoyed privileged access to international Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) experts, government representatives, real estate developers, and USA funds. Ranny Muasher, RIF Trust's Managing Director, answered questions about Residency by Investment in the USA.

Meanwhile, Lagos hosted a similar nocturnal event. Zuberu Kadiri, RIF Trust's Nigeria Country Manager, emphasized the importance of wealth management for Africa's growing affluent population. His personal investment in Caribbean citizenship reflects forward-thinking planning for his family's future.

The Americas Investor Summit 2024 reaffirms RIF Trust's commitment to advising HNWIs on global mobility issues. As Africans continue to prosper, RIF Trust remains close to hand for all their investment migration needs.