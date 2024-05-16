Lynk & Co names The Elite Cars as authorised distributors in the UAE

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 2:58 PM

The Elite Cars, UAE’s leading luxury automotive dealership, and a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding has been appointed the official distributor of Lynk & Co across the Emirates on April 27 at the prestigious Beijing Auto Show 2024. The brand is a joint venture between Geely Group and Volvo, known for its contemporary design and cutting-edge technology. Lynk & Co has earned widespread acclaim globally for its end-to-end range of premium mobility solutions, including sedans, SUVs, ICEVs, PHEVs, EVs and performance cars, all of which abide by stringent European Safety Standards.

Following the successful introduction into the European Union five years ago and the Middle East last year, Lynk & Co will now launch in the UAE, a thriving car market and one of the largest in the region. The brand’s growing popularity is evident in its expanding network, and entering the UAE market with The Elite Cars is set to propel the brand to new heights.

"At The Elite Cars, we have always been committed to delivering excellence to our valued customers. Our relentless commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has established us as an automotive market leader. So, it is no surprise that with Lynk & Co on board, we have broadened our customer segment to now include the Global New Premium clientele,” said Mahmoud Imran, sales and operations manager at The Elite Cars.

With Volvo’s 20+ ADAS function supporting Lynk & Co vehicles, global 5-star rates are ensured. Quality is guaranteed through modular development on CMA and SPA platforms with tier-1 suppliers like Bosch and BorgWarner. The designs reflect urban lifestyles worldwide with a unique Mega-city contrast while maintaining uncompromised performance as evidenced by motorsport success and readiness for PHEV/EV products. Each vehicle offers cutting-edge features, advanced safety technologies, and exceptional performance, catering to the discerning Global New Premium customer segment.

"Elite Group Holding has established itself as a dynamic and formidable brand within the region. Our approach goes beyond product expansion and strategic partnerships with renowned manufacturers and global automotive experts. With Lynk & Co, we are now enhancing our segments to target a wider audience throughout the region. With great confidence, I believe that our partnership with Lynk & Co will propel further progress in the UAE's automotive landscape," said Tamer Abu Khalaf, partner, Elite Group Holding.

"The partnership with The Elite Cars marks a significant milestone in our journey, uniting with one of the UAE’s foremost dealerships to transform the automotive experience in the region. We are confident this collaboration will pave the way for success,” commented Fred Shang, deputy general manager of Lynk & Co Overseas Division.

For more information, visit https://theelitecars.com/.