KT Desert Drive: First-time off-roaders conquer rough terrains, thanks to expert marshals

'They helped us throughout the drive, from deflating tyres to tackling the steep hills of sand,' participant says

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 4:55 PM

Beyond the action of an exhilarating dune-bashing experience, it was the KT Desert Drive's team of marshals that had made the adventure an unforgettable one, participants have said.

To ensure everyone's safety at all times, the annual event tapped into the expertise of some of the most experienced off-road marshals in the country.

Murtuza, a desert drive participant, lauded how the marshals supported them when they hit difficult terrain.

“The marshals have helped us throughout the drive — starting from deflation to tackling the route, then guiding us through the steep hills,” Murtuza said.

German expat Kaleen, one of the marshals, agreed that the terrain was very challenging but the participants loved every second of the drive.

“The dunes are breathtaking. I’ve been doing desert drives for quite a long time now but this is different. A lot of first-time dune-bashers came with us this year, aiding and guiding them has been a fulfilling task for us,” Kaleen said.

