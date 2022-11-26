KT Desert Drive: First-time off-roaders conquer rough terrains, thanks to expert marshals

The annual public holiday is slated to run from December 1 to December 4, with work set to resume on Monday, December 5
Beyond the action of an exhilarating dune-bashing experience, it was the KT Desert Drive's team of marshals that had made the adventure an unforgettable one, participants have said.
To ensure everyone's safety at all times, the annual event tapped into the expertise of some of the most experienced off-road marshals in the country.
Murtuza, a desert drive participant, lauded how the marshals supported them when they hit difficult terrain.
“The marshals have helped us throughout the drive — starting from deflation to tackling the route, then guiding us through the steep hills,” Murtuza said.
German expat Kaleen, one of the marshals, agreed that the terrain was very challenging but the participants loved every second of the drive.
“The dunes are breathtaking. I’ve been doing desert drives for quite a long time now but this is different. A lot of first-time dune-bashers came with us this year, aiding and guiding them has been a fulfilling task for us,” Kaleen said.
ALSO READ:
The annual public holiday is slated to run from December 1 to December 4, with work set to resume on Monday, December 5
Over 200 children are being provided for by Masaka Kids Africana – who command a following of over 11 million on social media – in the form of food, clothes and school fees
Authors are from a variety of genres including novels, poetry, children’s literature, academic research, and other forms of creative writing
Don't let exhaustion and dehydration get in the way when you hit the desert during the annual drive which is set to take place on November 26
Delegates from more than 100 countries to convene at region’s largest gold industry and business conclave
Over 1000 participants set to explore the great outdoors on November 26
Visitors will find a compelling selection of printed material from artists’ presses, bookmakers, self-publishers, and non-commercial cultural producers
One police officer smashed a Guinness World Record for football tricks, while another won first place at a regional competition