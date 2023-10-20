CSI Parish in Sharjah all set for harvest festival on October 22

Besides fun activities and shows, a medical camp will be set up during the event

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 3:07 PM

More than 1,500 people from all walks of life are expected to take part in the CSI Parish's Harvest Festival this year. The celebration is taking place on October 22 at the Sharjah Worship Centre.

A host of fun, exciting activities are lined up for the event, from auctions to games, magic shows, 'ganamela', and musical and artistic performances. Food stalls offering a taste of traditional Kerala cuisine will also be serving guests, according to the CSI Parish in Sharjah.

In addition, there will be a medical camp led by doctors from different fields.

Starting at 8am with worship services, the programme will continue up to 7pm, according to the Parish Vicar, Rev Sunil Raj Philip, Festival Committee Convenors Aby Jacob Thazhikayil, Biju Thomas Ovanalil and Publicity Conveners Renchi Thomas Mathew, Ebby Abraham, and V. M John.

