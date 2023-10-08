UAE: Amazing lineup of global musicians announced for 'sacred' music festival in desert

The festival will run from November 24 to 26, 2023; tickets are now available

The Tanweer Sacred Music Festival in Sharjah has announced an exciting line up of artists, who will mesmerise audiences amidst the beautiful expanse of the Mleiha Desert.

Running from November 24 to 26, 2023, this groundbreaking festival promises an immersive cultural journey transcending boundaries while celebrating the profound power of music, unity, and heritage.

Renowned Tunisian composer, vocalist, and oud master, Dhafer Youssef, globally recognised for his innovative and eclectic musical stylings that interweave jazz, world melodies, and avant-garde classical harmonies, will be showcasing an unforgettable performance that leaves audiences spellbound. His mastery of the oud, soul-stirring vocals, and ability to craft music that challenges and captivates have earned him a global following. His work delves deeply into spirituality, exploring themes of love, loss, and the human experience.

Youssef's impressive accolades stand as a testament to his musical prowess. In 2015, he was honoured with the prestigious Polar Music Prize; and in 2017, he won the Edison Award, one of the oldest and most prestigious international music awards with his album “Diwan of Beauty and Odd”, which the jury described as a masterpiece.

Amir John Haddad - EL AMIR will perform as well. He is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist composer and producer who blends flamenco, Arabic tunes, classical harmonies, and diverse genres into entrancing performances. Chantress Seba, dubbed the “Singer of the Stars,” will deliver ethereal music, connecting audiences with the cosmos through her spontaneous melodies.

World-class percussionist, Daneel, will captivate with groundbreaking rhythms, electrifying listeners with his performance dynamism. Maria Coman, deeply passionate about Byzantine music, will offer soulful performances that touch the human essence. Nassib Bouchebel will immerse the Tanweer audience in Entheogenic Soundscapes, promoting introspection and balance. His acts lead audiences towards self-discovery and harmony, gaining global acclaim.

Tumenjargal Tserennadmid, the renowned Mongolian long song singer, joins forces with Khusugtun Band, an ensemble blending traditional Mongolian instruments and khoomei throat singing, captivating audiences worldwide as cultural ambassadors for Mongolia. Mei-lan's ethereal vocals and Ali Pervez Mehdi's ethnic soulful sound will combine to form a genre-defying musical blend. Finally, Fadi Rifaai will grace the stage with spiritual chants that resonate healing and transformation. His acts emphasise music's therapeutic power, marking a must-watch performance at the festival.

These remarkable talents, alongside numerous other artists, performers, and practitioners, collectively form the heart and soul of the 3-day Tanweer Sacred Music Festival, enriched by laser projection mapping on the dunes and mountains for an unforgettable sensory experience.

Conceived by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the festival offers a vibrant blend of world-class musicians, immersive art, indigenous crafts, culinary delights, and holistic wellness activities, all underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and a mission to reconnect people with their roots, diverse cultures, and each other in the embrace of the Mleiha desert's natural ecosystem.

Tickets for the Tanweer Sacred Music Festival are now available on the festival's website, www.tanweerfestival.com, and Platinumlist.net.

