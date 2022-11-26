Watch: How KT Desert Drive team came to the rescue of off-roader who got stuck in sand

The annual public holiday is slated to run from December 1 to December 4, with work set to resume on Monday, December 5
As the KT Desert Drive hits the halfway mark, a lot of first-time and experienced drivers are marking their tryst with the desert. Local volunteering group UAE Rescue Team is on hand to make sure that everyone is safe at all times.
Saleh Al Romaithi, a member of the UAE Rescue Team, helped one of the KT Desert Drive participants who got stuck in the dunes by using the winch of his huge 4x4 off-roader.
“This is a classic routine procedure for me and my team, we are certainly well prepared for such occurrences," Saleh told Khaleej Times.
Fully equipped with all the resources they need for a desert rescue operation, the team has been coordinating over radio and walkie-talkies.
The teams are divided into 10 groups and are in touch with the marshals to make sure that the KT Desert Drive participants are taken care of.
This desert activity has been a rare tranquil escape in Ras Al Khaimah for many. Some were even driving through the desert for the first time, while others grabbed the chance for a family adventure. Other participants just love the energy so they keep coming back every year.
The drive features various checkpoints where refreshments were served. After drifting through towering dunes, participants arrived at a camp for lunch.
