KT Desert Drive: Dos and don'ts to remember before you hit the dunes

The beauty and calmness of the desert are best experienced in the midst of it. More so in the UAE, where the vast expanse of rolling dunes offers a strikingly different perspective compared to the ambitious skyline of its cities.
The layers of dunes — spanning across swathes of land fading into the horizon — offer a sublime experience for all.
Khaleej Times’ Desert Drive this year is taking its readers and participants to Ras Al Khaimah for a never-before experience. Adrenaline junkies can get behind the wheel to exercise focus and control while conquering the slippery dunes, while others can simply belt up and admire nature in its pristine form.
While Khaleej Times’ team will be there at every point to assist participants, here is a list of dos and don’ts that can make the experience truly enjoyable:
The KT Desert Drive 2022 is happening on November 26. You can log on to https://ktdesertdrive.com/ to register for an enthralling experience.
Showing its support as a lead sponsor this year, Trading Enterprises — Jeep will be the new leader of the pack for the drive.
Besides the lead sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by: Castrol, exclusive lubricant partner; GoodYear, strategic sponsor; Nature Valley, nutrition sponsor; CAFU, mobile fueling partner; Agthia, water partner; Baskin-Robbins, gold sponsor; Galadari Brothers, gold sponsor, and Al Hamra, hospitality partner.
