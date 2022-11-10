KT Desert Drive: Dos and don'ts to remember before you hit the dunes

While Khaleej Times’ team will be present at every point to assist participants, keeping these guidelines in mind can help make the experience truly enjoyable

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 4:16 PM

The beauty and calmness of the desert are best experienced in the midst of it. More so in the UAE, where the vast expanse of rolling dunes offers a strikingly different perspective compared to the ambitious skyline of its cities.

The layers of dunes — spanning across swathes of land fading into the horizon — offer a sublime experience for all.

Khaleej Times’ Desert Drive this year is taking its readers and participants to Ras Al Khaimah for a never-before experience. Adrenaline junkies can get behind the wheel to exercise focus and control while conquering the slippery dunes, while others can simply belt up and admire nature in its pristine form.

While Khaleej Times’ team will be there at every point to assist participants, here is a list of dos and don’ts that can make the experience truly enjoyable:

Dos

First things first, get your vehicle inspected to ensure there are no glitches as you prepare for the drive. It’ll be good to have a checklist for the vehicle, equipment, and essentials to avoid any surprises or disappointments on D-Day.

Khaleej Times will provide the registered cars with a unique Desert Drive (DD) number. Stick this number on the vehicle before checking in for the event.

Wear seat belts at all times. This is a cardinal rule when in the vehicle and applies to all — drivers and passengers.

If you are stuck or need any help, dial the control unit number and mention the Desert Drive number provided by Khaleej Times to ask for assistance. Provide GPS coordinates, if available.

Khaleej Times' team will always be around to help. However, if you require assistance with the vehicle and cannot see anyone nearby, we suggest leaving the hood of the car open for easy identification by the rescue and recovery team.

We suggest maintaining a distance of about 10 vehicle lengths from the Desert Driver ahead of you when driving over dunes and rough terrain.

Don’ts

It can be tricky driving on the soft sand area. If you feel your vehicle is getting stuck, do not keep accelerating. Ask for assistance.

Do not litter. Use the garbage bags provided or dispose of trash at the nearest bin. Avoid running over bushes and stay respectful of the wildlife around you.

Do not stop on top of a dune. Always stop on a downhill slope, if needed.

The KT Desert Drive 2022 is happening on November 26. You can log on to https://ktdesertdrive.com/ to register for an enthralling experience.

Showing its support as a lead sponsor this year, Trading Enterprises — Jeep will be the new leader of the pack for the drive.

Besides the lead sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by: Castrol, exclusive lubricant partner; GoodYear, strategic sponsor; Nature Valley, nutrition sponsor; CAFU, mobile fueling partner; Agthia, water partner; Baskin-Robbins, gold sponsor; Galadari Brothers, gold sponsor, and Al Hamra, hospitality partner.

ALSO READ: