KT Desert Drive: Dune-bashing adventure kicks off in Ras Al Khaimah

The annual event is among the most eagerly awaited of the year

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 2:58 PM

The annual Khaleej Times Desert Drive has kicked off with a bang.

The fourth edition of the ride saw adventure junkies enjoying a day of adrenaline-pumping dune-bashing in Ras Al Khaimah.

Flagged off at 9am on Saturday, November 26, from Al Hamra Golf Club, participants rode over varying levels of challenging terrains to reach their checkpoints.

The KT Desert Drive experience offers participants the opportunity to self-drive their 4X4 vehicles in a guided convoy, while enjoying the scenic desert dunes of the UAE. With multiple checkpoints, signage and experienced marshals to guide, it is a great way for drivers to experience dune bashing in a safe and controlled environment.

Floran, a French expat, was experiencing the desert for this first time ever. “I've heard a lot about the KT Desert Drive and I was really excited to hit the dunes,” he said. “I am glad there are so many experienced people here to help me out.”

The annual KT Desert Drive is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year and the 2022 edition kicked off to a promising start.

Kami, an Australian, who has been living in the UAE for more than five years, was looking forward to the drive. “I’ve gone dune bashing before but with this pack…it feels exhilarating,” he said. “The location is incredibly good and dune bashing in Ras Al Khaimah is absolutely fascinating.”

With games, food and a lot of giveaways, the one-day event is a fun activity for families to enjoy. After the drive, the participants will head to the final destination where colourful entertainment programmes and a sumptuous dinner await.

